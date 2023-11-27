24 Hour Fitness Partners with Playworks for Giving Tuesday

24 Hour Fitness and Playworks will be giving back to the community and bringing fun to the playground for kids on Giving Tuesday

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playworks, an organization that helps kids stay active and build valuable life skills through play, and 24 Hour Fitness, the leader in holistic fitness, are coming together on November 28 to showcase a unique and enriching playground experience for the kids at Marguerita Elementary school in Alhambra, CA.

24 Hour Fitness logo (PRNewswire)

24 Hour Fitness and Playworks will be giving back to the community playground for kids on Giving Tuesday

Playworks and 24 Hour Fitness CEO and President Karl Sanft will meet to discuss the importance of getting more kids active through play and the importance of the partnership. Karl will then present Playworks with a donation of nearly a quarter million dollars from a fundraising effort made by 24 Hour Fitness members earlier this year. This donation unlocks over 240,000 hours of play in 24 U.S. schools. After the check presentation, Karl will join junior coaches and Playworks staff in the playground to jump into Playworks' signature playground games with kids. A demonstration of the work they are setting up across the country in 2024.

These programs have a threefold value: they provide social-emotional learning and positive play experiences for children through organized games and activities; they foster teamwork, cooperation, and conflict resolution skills in a safe and inclusive environment for developing minds; and they create a chance for kids to be physically active in a time where children today engage in active play 50% less than their parents did.

"Fitness is a lifelong journey and we're committed to making that possible for everyone," said Sanft. "If we can instill the value of an active, healthy life at a young age, then we're setting the next generation up for a better future mentally and physically."

"Working with 24 Hour Fitness is going to enable Playworks to deliver more positive play experiences for kids across the country," says Joe Martinez, Chief Development Officer of Playworks. "Support like this allows us to blend fun, physical activity, and social/emotional well-being through the universal value of play into more childrens' days."

By combining the resources and expertise of 24 Hour Fitness and Playworks, the collaboration on Giving Tuesday can create a memorable and beneficial experience for the students at Marguerita Elementary School as well as bring the community and staff together. 24 Hour Fitness and Playworks' partnership will extend beyond the holiday season into 2024 as they expand new programs that promote fitness, play and education in the school community.

Details:

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - Check in, meet & greet

10:15-10:25 a.m. - Intro on goals for the day and presentation of the check

10:15 a.m. - Playground activities begin

WHERE: Marguerita Elementary, 1603 Marguerita Ave Alhambra, CA 91803

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

About Playworks

Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children's physical and emotional well-being. With more than 25 years of experience, the organization aims to bring out the best in every kid and hopes that one day, every child in America will get to play every day. Through direct-service coaching of youth and providing training and consultation for adults working with kids, Playworks partners with elementary schools, districts, and community-based organizations to bring games and youth development practices. With an emphasis on social, physical, and emotional skill-building, students feel included while being active and developing valuable skills needed to thrive in and out of the classroom. During the 2023-2024 school year, the nonprofit is ensuring more than 600,000 youth in over 1,300 schools and community partners experience safe and healthy play during and beyond the school day nationwide. For more information, visit playworks.org .

Playworks logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC