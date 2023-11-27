E-J Electric Announces Acquisition of Lowy & Donnath

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. is excited to announce that on the eve of the organization's 125th Anniversary, they are expanding. E-J has acquired Lowy & Donnath Inc., a century-old, Long Island City based electrical contractor that serviced the New York metropolitan area. The team members of Lowy and Donnath will be known as members of E-J Electric. The depth of experience and expertise, particularly in the healthcare market, will enhance the services E-J's clients demand and require.

"We are delighted to welcome Lowy and Donnath's employees to E-J Electric Installation Co., and we look forward to the new opportunities ahead" says Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO of E-J. "The combination of our cultures of safety first, and innovative solutions align with that of E-J's and makes for an ideal new member to the organization."

About E-J:

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include hospitals, rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 125-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

