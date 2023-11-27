Government of Saskatchewan Funds Microreactor Research

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Premier Scott Moe announced $80 million for the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to pursue the demonstration of a microreactor in Saskatchewan. SRC will apply the research and knowledge gained from the licensing and deployment of an initial microreactor to support the Saskatchewan nuclear industry to better understand this type of technology and the potential for future microreactor projects in the province.

"This project has the opportunity to be transformative for our economy, industry and communities," Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said. "Microreactors provide a custom solution for Saskatchewan's unique energy needs."

"This first microreactor will open the door for future deployments across Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said. "These deployments will create economic development opportunities and jobs."

"Our vision is to see the first eVinci microreactor in an industrial application and lay the groundwork for many more projects in the future," President and CEO of SRC Mike Crabtree said. "What we learn through this project will prepare SRC to assist communities and industries in future projects."

The eVinci™ microreactor will be built by Westinghouse Electric Company. Subject to licensing and regulatory requirements, it is expected to be operational by 2029. The location of the reactor will be determined as the project progresses through the regulatory processes. The surrounding infrastructure is less than two thirds the size of a hockey rink. The eVinci is classified as a microreactor capable of producing five megawatts of electricity, over 13 megawatts of high temperature heat, or operating in combined heat and power mode.

"Westinghouse is proud to be working with the team at SRC on this vital project, and for the support from Premier Moe and the Government of Saskatchewan," Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman said. "The eVinci battery technology is the perfect fit for Saskatchewan since it is fully transportable. It also provides carbon-free electricity and heat, uses no water and can be completely removed from site after operating continuously for eight years or more."

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization. With nearly 350 employees, $232 million in annual revenue and 76 years of experience, SRC provides services and products to its 1,600 clients in 22 countries around the world. SRC safely operated a SLOWPOKE-2 nuclear research reactor for 38 years before decommissioning it in 2021. For more information, visit www.srcnuclear.ca. To access SRC's media kit visit www.src.sk.ca/media-kit.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com/canada/ and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

