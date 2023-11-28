Cruise Planners Celebrates 30 Years of Success and a Major Milestone at their Annual Convention

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners kicks off their annual convention in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with over 1,000 advisors in attendance at the Broward Convention Center from November 26-29 and then sailing onboard the Celebrity Ascent November 29-31.

This year's convention is centered around the theme "CP World: Limitless," showcasing endless possibilities where not even the sky is the limit for their Cruise Planners travel advisors. Cruise Planners' CP World serves as the embodiment of their five brand pillars: Marketing, Technology, Training, Support, and People & Culture. This concept encapsulates the essential elements that set Cruise Planners apart from all other hosts and franchise networks.

Cruise Planners celebrates a historic 30 years in business and achieved a major milestone of more than $1 Billion in sales in 2023 as well as a record year in both purchases and departures.

Cruise Planners' record year culminated with overall growth in purchases in 2023 by an astounding 39% compared to last year; departures for 2023 are up 44% over 2022. Cruise Planners is looking ahead to another great year of sales in 2024 with future departures already up 38% compared to this same time last year.

This year, Cruise Planners earned numerous awards and recognitions. It was listed among South Florida Business Journal's Top 100 Private Companies and Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies. Additionally, it received distinctions such as Franchise Business Review's #1 Travel Franchise, Most Innovative Franchise award, and five years in a row as Top Franchise for Veterans. Cruise Planners was honored with four Magellan Awards for their outstanding marketing and technology, including the patent-pending LivePlanner tool, Luxury Marketing Campaign, Amenity Tracker tool, and the Where2Next Virtual Event Series. Notably, Cruise Planners also received the Chairman's Award from Celebrity Cruises and was acknowledged as the Top Franchise Network by Scenic Group.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors . For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/ .

