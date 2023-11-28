Edgewell Personal Care Recognized for Contribution to the American Red Cross Ready 365 Giving Circle

Pledge of Ongoing Support Enables Red Cross to Prepare for and Respond to Disasters

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC), based in Shelton, CT, is partnering with the American Red Cross to support Red Cross Disaster Relief and International Services as part of the Ready 365 Giving Circle, and in pursuit of Edgewell's core purpose, values and behaviors.

Ready 365 members pledge donations on an ongoing basis, in advance of major disasters, to ensure the Red Cross can respond immediately to meet the needs of those affected by disasters of all sizes—from wildfires to home fires. Red Cross services are provided to those in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income through the generosity of Red Cross donors.

"To fulfill our lifesaving mission, the Red Cross relies on the generosity of our volunteers and donors," said Richard Branigan, Interim CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. "Thanks to the support of Edgewell and other Ready 365 companies and foundations, the Red Cross can immediately respond to the needs of people affected by disasters whenever and wherever they strike."

Every year, disasters and crises impact millions of lives. Positioned within the world's most extensive humanitarian network, the Red Cross offers both relief and hope worldwide. Its International Services not only helps to reconnect families torn apart by crises but also aids in reconstructing and fortifying communities hit by disasters. Furthermore, by collaborating with health organizations to combat global diseases, the Red Cross has helped to vaccinate more than 3 billion children against measles around the world.

Edgewell Personal Care is committed to making a meaningful impact within its communities and the world, including providing assistance and humanitarian relief in times of crisis. Through its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, the company aspires to further extend its positive community impact by strategically partnering with organizations that focus on promoting people, planet and local communities. The Red Cross is well suited to help make that possible and this partnership makes it clear that the company's values extend beyond its own walls and into the greater community.

Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell Personal Care stated, "We at Edgewell couldn't be more proud to support the American Red Cross. One of our core principles is to act as a People First company, practicing empathy, showing authenticity, deepening relationships, and contributing to our communities wherever we can. With this partnership, we hope to deliver on all those actions, and know that this pledge will help to support caring for those affected by disasters in their time of need."

Each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 62,000 disasters down the street, across the country and around the world including home fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, and wildfires. In Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Red Cross responds on average to three home fires each day.

The generous donations from Ready 365 members enable the Red Cross to prepare communities for disasters big and small, respond whenever and wherever disasters occur and help families during the recovery process.

About Edgewell:

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick®, Wilkinson Sword® and Billie® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 7,000 employees worldwide.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

