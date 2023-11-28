King Insurance Partners expands into South Carolina with Bates Insurance Group

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that Bates Insurance Group of the Lowcountry LLC ("Bates") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Founded in 2013 by Radford "Raddy" Bates, Jr., Bates Insurance Group serves businesses and families throughout South Carolina. "We are so excited to partner with King Insurance. This partnership is transformative and will take us to the next level. We could not be more excited about the journey ahead," said Raddy Bates.

Malcolm Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, added, "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Bates Insurance Group. With five offices in South Carolina, this partnership further strengthens our growing footprint in the southeast."

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King Insurance Partners is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm delivering a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits insurance solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

