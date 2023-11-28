Restaurant365 Expands Community Outreach

Rooted in the company's service culture, Restaurant365's involvement efforts center around the education of industry professionals and giving back to the restaurant community

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365 , the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, is focused on giving back to the restaurant community and will continue to pursue and invest in areas where it can make a meaningful impact going forward.

Through a robust partner ecosystem, restaurant industry insights, and community involvement, the team works in parallel to broaden its impact in the restaurant space. "Restaurant365's influence in the hospitality industry goes far beyond our leading solutions," states Tony Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Restaurant365. "Our team strives to do more, teach more, lead more, and give more to the community. Our goal is to serve and support the broad set of restaurants and restaurant workers through education, engagement, and awareness."

Restaurant365's community involvement efforts include initiatives like hosted events, advisory boards, and philanthropy. The Restaurant365 team uses these avenues to spread awareness about key industry solutions and strategies to equip hospitality workers at all levels with the tools they need to be successful.

Industry & R365 Events

Restaurant365 attends all major restaurant tradeshows to expand its outreach and has made a successful effort to connect and collaborate with users on a new level in the convenience of their own cities through a series of Restaurant Transformation Tours. Focusing on improving operations and driving growth, attendees discover how forward-thinking companies are driving long-term profit through keynote sessions, functional workshops, and sessions tailored to cover specific topics.

User Engagement and Advisory Boards

Restaurant365's customer advisory board provides feedback from engaged customers and guidance on corporate strategies. It offers insight on products and services and helps guide the product roadmap by sharing how to best use existing products, what aspects of those products are most important or beneficial to them, and what other functionality or tools would complement or enhance the product offering.

Higher Educational Initiatives

Through higher education workshops, Restaurant365's goal is to prepare the emerging generation of restaurant workers to enter the workforce with an increased understanding of restaurant technology and analytics. As a part of this initiative, Morgan Harris, Restaurant365's Co-Founder and Chief Customer Advocate, is serving as a guest lecturer and co-instructor at Harrah's College of Hospitality at UNLV. Students enrolled in the school's restaurant accounting class receive their own login to Restaurant365 software and perform all the duties of a controller running a multi-unit restaurant business, preparing them for careers in hospitality through hands-on experience.

Employee Volunteer Opportunities

Restaurant365's People Team works alongside the employees to support our communities. A few recent examples include Austin employees building bicycles to benefit the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative which helps the community focus on exploration, navigation, and transportation. Bikes and helmets were donated to Travis County Sheriff's Brown Santa in Austin which serves underprivileged children and their families. Restaurant365 employees also participated in a company-wide virtual and onsite donation drive for Operation Santa Claus benefiting children and seniors in the Orange County area through the OC Social Service Agency (OCSSA).

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at www.restaurant365.com.

