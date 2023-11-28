Sagamore Spirit Announces the Return of Acclaimed Port Finish Rye Whiskey

Former "World's Best Rye Whiskey" – now aged for nine years – is back for a limited time only

BALTIMORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best is back. Sagamore Spirit announced today the return of Sagamore Spirit Port Finish Rye Whiskey. This year's release marks the third iteration of the award-winning rye whiskey by the Baltimore-based distillery. The original release in 2019 was named "World's Best Rye Whiskey" by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and then a second iteration was offered as a distillery exclusive last year.

The 2023 release is Sagamore Spirit's longest-aged Port Finish to date: Sagamore Spirit straight rye whiskey first aged for six years in high-char new American oak barrels and then an additional three years in Port barrels from Maryland-based Boordy Vineyards. The result is a full-bodied whiskey of juicy raspberries, cherries and plums dancing with rich caramel, dark chocolate and oaky vanilla complemented by a long, satisfying spiced finish.

"We've been eager to bring back our Port Finish Rye Whiskey to our fans coast to coast, and everything finally lined up the right way," said Ryan Norwood, VP of Operations at Sagamore Spirit. "We let this version rest even longer in Port casks, which made for a truly special experience, with notes of jammy fruit and indulgent baking spice. It's the season's perfect rye whiskey."

Sagamore Spirit Port Finish Rye Whiskey is the newest release in its Reserve Series, which celebrates the distillery's unyielding commitment to excellence. Like all of the distillery's Maryland rye whiskies, the latest offering is balanced and versatile, yet bold and complex.

The 103-proof rye whiskey is now available at an SRP of $99.99 at Sagamore Spirit's Baltimore-based distillery and in select markets across the country.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today's spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world's best Rye Whiskey while strengthening its collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers crafted rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 200 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit's distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand's 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's core expressions, including its Rye Whiskey, Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

