Summer Discovery Achieves Record-Breaking Milestone Managing 10,000 Residential Life Students on Behalf of Elite University Managed Partners in 2023

ROSLYN, N.Y. , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Discovery, the global leader in management of summer residential pre-college programs on behalf of esteemed universities, announces that it successfully and safely supported a record-breaking 10,000 managed students on campuses worldwide during the summer of 2023, surpassing pre-Covid levels by more than double.

As preparations for 2024 are already well underway, Summer Discovery is pleased to introduce Esteban Olivares as the Head of New University Partnerships & Managed Programs. In this role, Olivares will oversee both new and existing partnerships, working collaboratively with each university to deliver tailored needs specific to each relationship. In addition, Olivares also oversees program management and compliance measures on behalf of managed partner universities. With more than four years under his belt at Summer Discovery and an extensive background in higher education, including serving as the Assistant Dean of Summer and Special Programs at Georgetown University, Olivares brings over two decades of valuable experience to this pivotal position.

"We are appreciative of the growing number of world-renowned universities that place their trust in Summer Discovery to operate the residential life components on behalf of the university's pre-college summer programs," said Adriane Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Summer Discovery. "Our mission is to provide the best experiential and academic summer programs that positively impact the lives of students from around the world, and we look forward to continuing to assist our partner universities in achieving their goals in 2024 and beyond."

In 2023, pre-college university managed program partners included esteemed institutions such as University of Pennsylvania School of Arts and Sciences, The Wharton School, Georgetown University, Johns Hopkins University, Tufts University, Barnard College, and the University of Massachusetts.

Esteban Olivares expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I joined Summer Discovery after experiencing firsthand how the organization delivers a safe and enriching pre-college program that significantly reduces the operational burden on universities while facilitating enrollment growth. I am excited to lead and expand the managed program business for Summer Discovery, particularly during a time when universities are streamlining pre-college departments."

Under the leadership of Olivares, Summer Discovery is also thrilled to announce that, on October 19, 2023, the organization received the 2023 Global Impact Award from one of its esteemed partners, Ideagen®. The award recognizes Summer Discovery's outstanding contributions in managing and collaborating on the Ideagen Future Global Leaders program. This program has a noble mission to foster cross-sector collaboration among leading private sector companies, NGOs, and public sector entities, aiming to advance the United Nations' sustainable development efforts globally and develop high-potential students into the future leaders of the world.

Summer Discovery tailors its partnerships to meet the specific needs of each university, which may encompass staff recruitment and training, student and family customer care, residential and online program development, supervision of minor students residing on or commuting to campus, compliance and policy management including student safety protocols, and pre-summer pricing review and enrollment management.

Summer Discovery is also expanding its footprint by partnering with exceptional private sector companies who benefit from the thought leadership and early talent pipeline of high-potential students during the summer. Summer Discovery offers turnkey solutions to implement programs, recruit students, and manage the residential and student life aspects of the program, while the partnering brands provide hands-on introductory career opportunities, mentoring and educational opportunities.

The company anticipates finalizing its new Summer 2024 partnerships in the coming months to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality programs. Universities and organizations interested in learning more are invited to visit summerdiscoveryservices.com or contact Esteban Olivares directly at Partnerships@SummerDiscovery.com .

About Summer Discovery

Summer Discovery Managed Services is the premier university provider of residential program management in the industry and has served over 100,000 happy students since its inception in 1966. Committed to excellence, Summer Discovery Managed Services offers tailor-made solutions that align with each university and organization's unique needs, brand identity, and quality standards. In collaboration with esteemed university partners, Summer Discovery orchestrates seamless pre-college programs across 20 college campuses by providing comprehensive support for program development and overseeing all aspects of residential life. This includes staff recruitment, training, student supervision, and fostering open lines of communication with students and parents. The managed program team boasts a wealth of expertise in higher education leadership, residential life, student development, conference services, and summer operations, ensuring safety, enrichment, and academic excellence. For universities seeking collaborative opportunities that combine academic excellence with safety and student engagement, Summer Discovery Managed Services stands as the trusted partner in running pre-college programming. To learn more about becoming a partner, visit summerdiscoveryservices.com .To learn more about top-tier Summer Discovery branded summer programs for high school or middle school students, visit summerdiscovery.com for our current list of campuses, programs, dates and courses offered.

