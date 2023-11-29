LEAN BODY PROTEIN SHAKES RATED #1 PROTEIN SHAKE BY FORBES HEALTH

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Body® protein shakes rated #1 by Forbes Health.

Recently, the Forbes Health editorial team published their list of the top-rated protein shakes of 2023. The Forbes team narrowed their selection down to four different protein products, ranking Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body ready-to-drink protein shake in first place. Alongside the editorial team were two accredited nutrition experts and Forbes Health Advisory Board members to help weigh in on the rankings.

The experts of Forbes Health considered many factors in their judging process including, but not limited to taste, amount of protein and sugar, third-party testing, recommendations, cost of the product, and more.

Jose Antonio, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of the International Society of Sports Nutrition and Forbes Health Advisory Board member, recommends Lean Body and highlights the 22 vitamins and minerals included in the shake while also containing 40 grams of protein and zero grams of sugar.

Lee Labrada, founder and CEO of Labrada Nutrition, says "We are honored and proud that our Lean Body protein shakes were selected as the best by Forbes Health. Delicious ice cream taste, 40 grams of the highest quality protein, and zero sugar makes Lean Body a perfect choice for on-the-go nutrition, any time of the day. Lean Body is the number one best-selling protein shake in gyms across America, and is available in convenience stores and grocery stores"

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape. The company was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.For more information, visit www.leanbody.com .

