Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Record sales for FlashBlade portfolio including FB//E
Expect nearly $400 Million of Combined Annual Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex Sales
Increased Operating Margin Annual Guidance
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 ended November 5, 2023.
"Pure continues to see extraordinary growth in our Evergreen Storage-as-a-Service consumption services providing customers with a Cloud Operating Model for their multi-cloud infrastructure," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "And we have raised the bar for data storage management with strong SLAs that guarantee no change management downtime or disruption, and no future data migrations for hardware changes or replacements — all while simplifying data storage operations, optimizing cloud storage, and reducing costs."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue $762.8 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year
- Subscription services revenue $309.6 million, up 26% year-over-year
- Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.3 billion, up 26% year-over-year
- Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $2.0 billion, up 30% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 72.5%; non-GAAP gross margin 74.0%
- GAAP operating income $74.2 million; non-GAAP operating income $169.1 million
- GAAP operating margin 9.7%; non-GAAP operating margin 22.2%
- Operating cash flow $158.4 million; free cash flow $113.4 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.35 billion
- Returned approximately $22.4 million in Q3 to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.6 million shares
"We are pleased to see strengthening demand across our data storage platform, including the growth of our Evergreen//One Storage-as-a-Service offering, while also expanding our operating margin," said Kevan Krysler, Chief Financial Officer, Pure Storage. "Our business strategy continues to focus on continually increasing the value we provide to our customers including our consumption and subscription based offerings."
Third Quarter Company Highlights
- Industry-First Paid Power and Rack Commitment: In Q3, Pure tackled the growing challenges of managing rising electricity costs and rack unit space with the introduction of a first of its kind program which will pay for its customers' power and rack space through an Evergreen//One Storage as-a-Service and Evergreen//Flex subscription, taking responsibility for the associated costs of power and rack unit to run our offerings.
- Storage as-a-Service Innovation: Already a leader in service-level agreement (SLA) guarantees, Pure added three new SLA guarantees for No Data Migration, Zero Data Loss, and Power and Space Efficiency across its family of Evergreen (//Forever, //One, //Flex) offerings.
- General Availability (GA) of FlashArray//E: FlashArray//E has begun shipping, completing the //E family of products. The combination of FlashArray//E and FlashBlade//E starting from 1 PB, taking Pure's all-flash promise to the heart of the now-legacy disk market.
- Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage: Pure was named a leader for the third consecutive year in the rapidly growing storage market for unstructured data.
Fourth Quarter and FY24 Guidance
Q4 and FY24 revenue and revenue growth rates are reflective of continuing outperformance and increased momentum in Evergreen//One Storage-as-a-Service.
Q4FY24
FY24
Revenue
$782M
$2.82B
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$150M
$450M
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
19 %
16 %
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference Call Information
Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2024 results at 2:00 pm PT today, November 29, 2023. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website. Pure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.
A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.
Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:
UBS Global Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time: 7:55 a.m. PT / 10:55 a.m. ET
Chief Technology Officer Rob Lee
Barclays Global Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Time: 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET
Chairman and CEO Charles Giancarlo, and CFO Kevan Krysler
The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.
Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, the benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to perform during current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E and FlashArray//E, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 5, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 29, 2023, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Key Business Metrics
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.
Sales, or bookings, of Pure's Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received and/or expected to be received during the fiscal year.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations and closing of certain leased facilities that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
At the End of
Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 529,191
$ 580,854
Marketable securities
821,868
1,001,352
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,178 and $1,057
636,324
612,491
Inventory
46,211
50,152
Deferred commissions, current
74,303
68,617
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
139,129
161,391
Total current assets
2,247,026
2,474,857
Property and equipment, net
337,559
272,445
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
126,558
158,912
Deferred commissions, non-current
190,614
177,239
Intangible assets, net
36,868
49,222
Goodwill
361,427
361,427
Restricted cash
9,960
10,544
Other assets, non-current
45,497
38,814
Total assets
$ 3,355,509
$ 3,543,460
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 101,092
$ 67,121
Accrued compensation and benefits
149,705
232,636
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
141,241
123,749
Operating lease liabilities, current
44,301
33,707
Deferred revenue, current
801,562
718,149
Debt, current
—
574,506
Total current liabilities
1,237,901
1,749,868
Long-term debt
100,000
—
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
122,388
142,473
Deferred revenue, non-current
694,945
667,501
Other liabilities, non-current
51,820
42,385
Total liabilities
2,207,054
2,602,227
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,699,676
2,493,799
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,032)
(15,504)
Accumulated deficit
(1,541,189)
(1,537,062)
Total stockholders' equity
1,148,455
941,233
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,355,509
$ 3,543,460
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Third Quarter of Fiscal
First Three Quarters of Fiscal
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
Product
$ 453,277
$ 431,281
$ 1,161,978
$ 1,247,045
Subscription services
309,561
244,769
878,838
696,182
Total revenue
762,838
676,050
2,040,816
1,943,227
Cost of revenue:
Product (1)
126,770
135,546
343,588
395,322
Subscription services (1)
83,321
74,169
244,541
211,576
Total cost of revenue
210,091
209,715
588,129
606,898
Gross profit
552,747
466,335
1,452,687
1,336,329
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
182,100
180,008
549,923
506,971
Sales and marketing (1)
231,707
212,140
696,885
637,129
General and administrative (1)
64,729
65,054
192,944
173,300
Impairment and other (2)
—
—
16,766
—
Total operating expenses
478,536
457,202
1,456,518
1,317,400
Income (loss) from operations
74,211
9,133
(3,831)
18,929
Other income (expense), net
5,184
(2,814)
23,619
(8,410)
Income before provision for income taxes
79,395
6,319
19,788
10,519
Income tax provision
9,006
7,106
23,915
11,919
Net income (loss)
$ 70,389
$ (787)
$ (4,127)
$ (1,400)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
$ 0.22
$ (0.00)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
$ 0.21
$ (0.00)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
314,153
300,984
309,842
298,101
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
330,255
300,984
309,842
298,101
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue -- product
$ 1,443
$ 2,984
$ 7,056
$ 7,454
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
6,849
5,814
19,347
16,978
Research and development
43,908
42,390
126,225
120,482
Sales and marketing
19,209
18,441
55,883
54,740
General and administrative
16,557
17,350
46,732
45,460
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 87,966
$ 86,979
$ 255,243
$ 245,114
(2) Lease impairment and abandonment charges associated with cease-use of our former corporate headquarters
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Third Quarter of Fiscal
First Three Quarters of Fiscal
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 70,389
$ (787)
$ (4,127)
$ (1,400)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,647
25,719
91,560
72,268
Stock-based compensation expense
87,966
86,979
255,243
245,114
Lease impairment and abandonment charges
—
—
16,766
—
Other
(2,814)
(558)
(5,843)
2,473
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net
(111,190)
(33,791)
(23,959)
106,216
Inventory
818
(3,849)
5,278
(16,341)
Deferred commissions
(9,501)
549
(19,061)
11,175
Prepaid expenses and other assets
20,044
(40,601)
19,686
(56,164)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,763
9,253
26,398
26,073
Accounts payable
7,533
29,065
33,844
22,536
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
4,767
20,085
(52,757)
(17,739)
Operating lease liabilities
(7,454)
(6,897)
(20,587)
(28,339)
Deferred revenue
59,464
69,529
110,856
168,336
Net cash provided by operating activities
158,432
154,696
433,297
534,208
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment (1)
(45,062)
(39,916)
(151,591)
(97,910)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(1,989)
Purchases of marketable securities
(105,108)
(74,878)
(351,725)
(92,129)
Sales of marketable securities
3,747
—
52,495
—
Maturities of marketable securities
109,196
111,302
495,899
352,295
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(37,227)
(3,492)
45,078
160,267
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,056
3,867
32,904
19,131
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
23,870
20,569
45,089
39,965
Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
(7,515)
(4,568)
(584,582)
(256,145)
Proceeds from borrowings
6,890
—
106,890
—
Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards
(4,755)
(3,143)
(16,582)
(16,130)
Repurchases of common stock
(22,460)
(24,565)
(114,341)
(151,564)
Net cash used in financing activities
(914)
(7,840)
(530,622)
(364,743)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
120,291
143,364
(52,247)
329,732
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
418,860
663,111
591,398
476,743
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 539,151
$ 806,475
$ 539,151
$ 806,475
(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.1 million and $3.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 and $15.7 million and $10.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 and 2023.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
$ 1,443
(c)
$ 2,984
(c)
75
(d)
46
(d)
—
251
(e)
3,306
(f)
3,306
(f)
Gross profit --
$ 326,507
72.0 %
$ 4,824
$ 331,331
73.1 %
$ 295,735
68.6 %
$ 6,587
$ 302,322
70.1 %
$ 6,849
(c)
$ 5,814
(c)
329
(d)
204
(d)
—
269
(e)
—
24
(g)
Gross profit --
$ 226,240
73.1 %
$ 7,178
$ 233,418
75.4 %
$ 170,600
69.7 %
$ 6,311
$ 176,911
72.3 %
$ 8,292
(c)
$ 8,798
(c)
404
(d)
250
(d)
—
520
(e)
3,306
(f)
3,306
(f)
—
24
(g)
Total gross
$ 552,747
72.5 %
$ 12,002
$ 564,749
74.0 %
$ 466,335
69.0 %
$ 12,898
$ 479,233
70.9 %
(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(e) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.
(f) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
$ 87,966
(c)
$ 86,979
(c)
580
(d)
1,479
(d)
2,604
(e)
2,098
(e)
—
3,676
(f)
3,718
(g)
3,838
(g)
Operating
$ 74,211
9.7 %
$ 94,868
$ 169,079
22.2 %
$ 9,133
1.4 %
$ 98,070
$ 107,203
15.9 %
$ 87,966
(c)
$ 86,979
(c)
580
(d)
1,479
(d)
2,604
(e)
2,098
(e)
—
3,676
(f)
3,718
(g)
3,838
(g)
153
(h)
803
(h)
Net income
$ 70,389
$ 95,021
$ 165,410
$ (787)
$ 98,873
$ 98,086
Net income (loss)
$ 0.21
$ 0.50
$ (0.00)
$ 0.31
Weighted-
330,255
—
330,255
300,984
15,431
(i)
316,415
(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
(e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(f) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.
(g) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(h) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.
(i) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
Third Quarter of Fiscal
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 158,432
$ 154,696
Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)
(45,062)
(39,916)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 113,370
$ 114,780
(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.1 million and $3.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.
