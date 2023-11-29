Revela Raises $9M in Series A Funding Round Led by FirstMark Capital

The capital will accelerate Revela's mission to deliver tech-powered solutions for owners and property managers of all sizes.

DETROIT, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revela , a leading property management solution, today announced that it has raised a $9 million Series A funding round to expand its product suite and meet the evolving needs of the real estate and property management industry.

FirstMark Capital led the round, with additional participation from Detroit Venture Partners, MetaProp, and Assurant Ventures. This marks Revela's inaugural fundraising initiative since its founding. As a fully bootstrapped company, Revela has doubled its revenue each year for the past three years and maintained profitability despite market challenges.

This funding round validates Revela's differentiated, proprietary solution that fills a clear gap in the market for owners and property managers. Revela offers the only comprehensive software solution in the space with a comprehensive API system, making the platform uniquely positioned to handle the complex and essential needs of the industry.

"Building our platform over the past decade allowed us to deeply understand the needs of our early customers and revealed an industry-wide hunger for accessible capital," said Grant Drzyzga, Founder and CEO of Revela. "With this funding, we're poised to provide essential liquidity into a traditionally illiquid market, ensuring owners get quick access to capital when they need it most – a pledge with the power to create a monumental impact."

The funds will be used to strengthen existing operations and establish a unique banking-as-a-service platform and other financial products, making Revela the first and only property management software to offer lending capabilities embedded directly in the platform.

"Revela's robust API has empowered us to rethink how we leverage data and how we want to share that data with our clients," said William Dickson, President of Marketplace Homes and customer of Revela. "Offering extensive insights into nearly every part of our clients' operations has proven invaluable to powering their growth."

"We're looking forward to supporting Revela's growth as they shape the future of the industry," said Adam Nelson, Partner at FirstMark. "By adding embedded fintech capabilities, Revela is breaking down the traditional barriers between capital and core business operations, and, in turn, creating a more valuable product to all stakeholders in the ecosystem with a fundamentally superior business model."

About Revela

Revela is a leading property management solution designed to grow every corner of the property management industry. The only software in the space with a comprehensive API, Revela's all-in-one platform provides access to an extensive suite of tools that power operations, portfolio growth, real-time insights into customer analytics, and more. For more information, visit www.revela.co .

