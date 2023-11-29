TurboTenant bolsters leadership team with strategic hires

TurboTenant welcomes a new VP of Marketing and Chief of Staff

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant , the leading all-in-one landlord software, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Harrison Stevens as Vice President of Marketing and Chip Hanna as Chief of Staff. These strategic appointments underscore the company's commitment to simplifying rental property management and serving landlords nationwide while growing in a marketplace with no clear winner.

Harrison joins TurboTenant with a passion for data, design, and automation that fuels his cross-functional leadership style. Between his family's real estate experience and serving as a landlord for over a decade, he is uniquely qualified to understand the needs of TurboTenant's audience of independent landlords. When asked why he joined the company, Harrison pointed to the product.

"The TurboTenant platform was a clear value add to me; it could have saved me so much time and effort - if I knew it existed in my rental heyday. I'm excited to amplify the brand and get TurboTenant in the hands of every landlord who needs it," he said.

Chip spots similar opportunities on the horizon. He joins TurboTenant following a career in executive coaching and private equity management. As a winner of the prestigious 40 under 40 award in both Northern Colorado and Fort Worth, Chip knows potential when he sees it.

"Joining TurboTenant offered an amazing opportunity to work alongside a diverse group of individuals who share a common set of unique virtues. We are destined to create something great," the Chief of Staff said.

Harrison and Chip's wealth of experience is another indication of TurboTenant's dedication to landlords. For more information about how the all-in-one landlord software streamlines residential rental property management, visit turbotenant.com .

About TurboTenant

Built by landlords for landlords, TurboTenant empowers independent property managers at every step of the rental process. More than 550,000 independent landlords nationwide enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting. Please visit turbotenant.com for more information.

