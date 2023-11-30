Union Pacific Railroad Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign for Building an Inclusive Workplace Culture

The railroad earned a 100% rating on the coveted list, underscoring Union Pacific's leadership on diversity and equality

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index, a leading national benchmark identifying companies with a strong track record of embracing LGBTQ+ equality in practices, policies, and benefits.

This is the second year in a row Union Pacific earned a 100% score.

"This award represents the hard work and relentless drive within Union Pacific to create a company culture that embraces diversity and inclusion as a strength and cultivates a workplace environment where all employees are treated with dignity and respect," said Debra Schrampfer, Union Pacific Railroad's Chief Diversity Officer.

To earn top marks, companies must meet the Corporate Equality Index's criteria in four categories: workforce protections against discrimination, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship.

"Today's award reaffirms people who identify as LGBTQ+, and our allies, belong at Union Pacific," said Ryan Kula, president of Union Pacific's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Employee Resource Group known as BRIDGES. "It also underscores the railroad's commitment to building a workforce that reflects the communities in which their employees live and work."

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

