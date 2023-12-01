Great Place To Work Names KnowBe4 to 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents List

KnowBe4 ranks number 39 and is recognized for its workplace culture, wellness benefits and more

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been selected by Great Place To Work® for the 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents™ List . This is KnowBe4's second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at number 39 . Earning a spot means that KnowBe4 is one of the best companies for parents to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 612,000 employees with parenting responsibilities who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 working parents.

"KnowBe4 is delighted to once again be recognized as a best workplace for parents," said Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer, KnowBe4. "We are committed to offering a variety of benefits to our employees who are parents or prospective parents to ensure they are supported and comfortable at their place of employment. Our benefits include adoption assistance, paid parental leave, an employee resource group dedicated to parents and more. At KnowBe4, we understand the importance of family and are proud to make this list in recognition of the support we offer to the parents of our organization."

The Best Workplaces for Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, with over 1.3 million survey responses received this year, representing the experiences of more than 7.5 million employees.

In addition to employee feedback, Great Place To Work collected company data on industry, revenue, employee demographics, parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling, and more. Winning companies were those that offered the most positive outcomes for working parents regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"It's hard to give your all for a company when you struggle to care for your family," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that caring for the needs of workers leads to increased productivity, performance, and innovation velocity — must-haves for businesses today."

In 2023, KnowBe4 also ranked as a Best Workplace for Women™, Millennials™, and Technology™.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 612,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work Certified companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

