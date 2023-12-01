ORLANDI ACQUIRES AROMA RELEASE TECHNOLOGY Inc.'s Consumer Products Sampling Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORLANDI, INC., a leading international supplier of fragrance & cosmetic sampling and air care products, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Tennessee-based Aroma Release Technology Inc.'s (ART) consumer product sampling and fragrance coatings business.

Additionally, ORLANDI secured a new lease in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to support the ongoing manufacturing laboratory operations.

"We see this acquisition as a win-win for ORLANDI, ART, and our common customers," said Sven Dobler, CEO of ORLANDI, adding "it is a perfect fit and complement to our growing consumer products sampling and air care business. We will provide organizational and marketing support to assure its growth and continued success."

"We are excited about the new ART product line additions as it represents an important technology investment by ORLANDI in support of our many growing fragrance sampling and air care products," said Per Dobler, ORLANDI's Senior Vice President.

ART's President Douglas Whitaker added, "this transaction is the culmination of an almost thirty-year collaboration with ORLANDI and I am pleased to leave our consumer product sampling business in capable and trusted hands." ART will continue other commercial activities not part of this transaction.

As part of the acquisition, ORLANDI and ART will be working closely to ensure a smooth transition for employees, customers, and suppliers.

About ORLANDI:

ORLANDI, is a leading international supplier of over 25 different fragrance and cosmetic sampling solutions to the beauty and consumer products sector, as well as a provider of contract packaging, filling, design and turnkey manufacturing services for home and air care applications. ORLANDI is family owned and operated, with roots dating to 1865, and continues to build value for its stakeholders through excellence in research, innovation, sustainable product design, superior quality, and customer service.

ORLANDI is headquartered in Farmingdale, NY USA and has operational facilities and laboratories in the United States, France, and Brazil.

About ART:

Aroma Release Technology, Inc., was founded by Douglas M. Whitaker in 1989 to provide fragrance microencapsulation services to ORLANDI. ART integrated the business of Micro-Scent, Inc., founded by Douglas Whitaker's father Jack Whitaker - an expert chemist and early industry pioneer who adapted this technology to fragrances and perfumes in the 1970s. Together with its other dedicated family members and employees, ART became a recognized leader in fragrance microencapsulation services.

