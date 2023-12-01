Signing Day Sports Appoints Richard Symington as President and Chief Technology Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSE American: SGN) (the "Company" or "Signing Day Sports"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, announced the appointment of Richard Symington as its President and Chief Technology Officer.

Before joining Signing Day Sports, Mr. Symington was founder and Chief Executive Officer of Island Marketing Consultants LLC, a technology direct marketing media company. Mr. Symington was also Manager at Black Light Technologies LLC, a software as a service (SaaS) platform provider.

"I am thrilled to join Signing Day Sports and contribute to the Company's mission of helping young student-athletes achieve their dreams of playing college sports," said Mr. Symington. "The Signing Day Sports app has the potential to be a game-changer in the recruiting process, and I'm excited to work with the team to help more athletes get recruited."

As an experienced technology business executive, Mr. Symington will be tasked with leading Signing Day Sports' technology initiatives and digital marketing plans in order to drive user acquisition and revenue growth.

Danny Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Signing Day Sports, commented, "We extend a warm welcome to Richard as a pivotal addition to our team. With his background working with companies that seek growth and innovation, Mr. Symington will be a valued asset to the Company as we seek to expand our platform and user base."

This appointment underscores Signing Day Sports' commitment to fostering a leadership team characterized by forward-thinking and innovation in the dynamic realm of student-athlete recruitment.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as game day as well as training videos).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's offerings, competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to our business on our net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, the Company's ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively, and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the registration statements and reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Signing Day Sports Investor Relations Website and Contact:

ir.signingdaysports.com

Email: Support@signingdaysports.com

Signing Day Sports, Inc.

David O'Hara, Chief Operating Officer

Email: david@signingdaysports.com

