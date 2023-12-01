Two PRA Group Leaders Win Stevie® Awards in 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders from PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a publicly traded global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, were honored in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

PRA Group UK Head of Customer Services Vikki Wilkins has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Female Employee of the Year, Business category. Vice President of Business Development and Client Services Melissa Roomsburg earned a Bronze Stevie Award in the same category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run—worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business award.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Employee of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Leading customer service for the publicly traded global financial services company's UK operation, Wilkins has transformed trainings and processes for addressing vulnerable populations both within PRA Group and across the industry.

Roomsburg conducts critical work not only in building and maintaining relationships with banks and other creditors and the successful purchase of portfolios of nonperforming loans, but also in serving as co-chair of PRA Group's Women in Business Advocates Employee Resource Group and on the board of Arts for Learning Virginia.

PRA Group Spokesperson and Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Policy Elizabeth Kersey said, "Vikki and Melissa each lead teams that are vital to our global business at distinct stages of our process, but they have in common a determination to take a hands-on approach to generating growth where they see the opportunity for improving operations and the development of their colleagues. We offer these women our congratulations on this significant accomplishment and our gratitude for all they contribute to PRA Group."

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

