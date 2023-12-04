Hempz to Launch Limited-Edition Holiday Collection with First-Ever Consumer Pop-Up Activation in New York City!

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hempz is thrilled to announce its first-ever consumer pop-up activation to celebrate the launch of its limited-edition holiday collection, featuring all-new festive fragrances Candy Cane Lane & Vanilla Frosted Mountain! Through this one-day pop-up event on December 7, consumers will be able to sample the new limited-edition body moisturizers and enjoy holiday sweet treats inspired by the products.

The Hempz Limited-Edition Holiday Collection includes:

Candy Cane Lane Herbal Body Moisturizer: Formulated with 100% pure natural hemp seed oil and shea butter, this hydrating, non-greasy body moisturizer calms, soothes, and conditions skin for a healthier look and feel. Indulge in inviting notes of Pomegranate, Apple, Mint, and Vanilla!

Candy Cane Lane Herbal Body Scrub: This sugar scrub gently removes dead skin cells and buildup to unwrap brighter, healthy glowing skin. Formulated with a blend of 100% pure natural hemp seed oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and essential vitamins A, B, C and E to provide long lasting moisture and help improve skin appearance.

Candy Cane Lane Herbal Hand Cream: Formulated with 100% pure natural hemp seed oil, shea butter, and pumpkin seed extract, this convenient, travel-friendly cream conditions, calms, and soothes dry hands.

Candy Cane Lane Herbal Lip Balm: 100% pure natural hemp seed oil, shea butter, and pumpkin seed extract soothe and condition dry, chapped lips.

Vanilla Frosted Mountain Herbal Body Moisturizer: Formulated with 100% pure natural hemp seed oil and shea butter, this hydrating, non-greasy body moisturizer calms, soothes, and conditions skin for a healthier look and feel. Indulge in inviting notes of Butter, Vanilla, and Caramel!

Plus, limited-edition gift sets in both holiday and iconic, fan favorite Hempz fragrances, sure to satisfy anyone on your list this year!

"We're excited for consumers to celebrate the holiday season with Hempz!" says Jennifer Weiderman, Chief Marketing Officer at Hempz. "Our sweet new Limited-Edition Holiday Collection is complete with the most delicious, festive scents of the year, perfect for gift giving or pampering yourself this busy holiday season!"

The Hempz Holiday Cart will be located at 448 West Broadway in Soho and will be open to the public on Thursday, December 7 from 11am to 5pm. Samples, food, and beverage will be available while supplies last.

Hempz, the leader in creating 100% hemp seed oil-infused products with beloved fragrances, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. For over two and a half decades, Hempz mission has been to unlock the beautifying, wellness-boosting power of hemp seed oil, the key ingredient at the heart of the brand and in all of its products.

As the pioneer and now the largest hemp seed oil beauty brand in the world, Hempz has been a trusted source for skin and haircare for a quarter century. While the brand is committed to creating products that make you look and feel your best, Hempz is also committed to creating a more beautiful tomorrow. Hemp is a sustainable ingredient that replenishes itself in 90 days, does not require the use of herbicides or pesticides, and regenerates the soil1. All the products are vegan, Leaping Bunny certified, made in the USA, and formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients that come from nature.

The Hempz Limited-Edition Holiday Collection is available at Ulta, Walmart, Amazon, and online at Hempz.com.

For more information, please visit the brand at hempz.com and on Instagram @ hempzofficial , TikTok @ hempzofficial , Facebook @ hempzproducts , and LinkedIn @ hempz

About HEMPZ

Since 1998, Hempz has encouraged people to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their body, bath, skin, and hair care. Armed with two decades of experience, products powered by nature, and exclusive scent blends customers love, Hempz is dedicated: to creating hemp seed oil-infused products that give skin and hair intense hydration. The secret? It's in the seed. Every Hempz product is formulated with 100% Pure Hemp Seed Oil. Hempz products are vegan, cruelty-free, THC-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, made in the USA and are formulated with non-toxic, plant-based ingredients.

