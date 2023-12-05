COZY OR CRAMPED? AMERICANS REVEAL HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT LIVING IN SMALL SPACES

New survey from Duck® brand finds many people prefer small spaces to supersized ones

AVON, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the home, bigger doesn't always mean better. A new survey* from Duck® brand, which offers products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, discovers that more than half of Americans living in a small space say they feel cozy and comfortable as opposed to cramped.

"We often assume that a larger home is the most desirable, but that's not always the case," says Chaffy Assad, product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "In fact, nearly half of the survey respondents enjoy living in a small space, which most defined as a two-bedroom home or smaller."

More intimate spaces offer many benefits: 61% say it's easier to clean, 54% say it costs less and helps save money and 52% say it's easier to maintain. Additionally, 57% plan to continue living in their home for the foreseeable future.

While there are many benefits to tinier homes, there are some challenges to living with less space. Fifty-nine percent of Americans say the biggest downside is the lack of storage, with 48% of people feeling it's harder to keep small spaces clean and organized compared to larger spaces.

Which areas prove to be the biggest cleaning conundrums? The kitchen ranks number one as the hardest room to keep neat and tidy, with the living room a close second, followed by the bedroom in third. The belongings that are the most difficult to make space for are cookware, bags, shoes and gym equipment.

That all being said, Americans are good at finding ways to make the most of their home by keeping clutter to a minimum and getting creative with organizing, the survey finds.

"No matter how limited your space is, there is always a way to maximize it," Assad adds. "Making minor and affordable changes, like mounting removable hooks on the wall, easily adds extra storage to hang cooking utensils or a purse, while installing shelf liner on kitchen shelves or in bathroom drawers protects surfaces and makes it simple to wipe up spills or messes."

