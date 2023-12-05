FORMER CTO OF AOL REVEALS NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD STORIES IN RARE HISTORY OF THE BIRTH OF THE DIGITAL WORLD

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book released today by Amplify Publishing offers a rare glimpse into the birth of the technology revolution. From a former high-level executive for early tech giants such as Sun Microsystems, AOL Time Warner, and Xerox, William Raduchel , comes a part-memoir, part-business manual titled The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution . Former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, calls the book "compulsively readable" and "a master class in how to succeed in the business of technology."

"The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution" by former high-level executive and strategic adviser to early tech giants such as Sun Microsystems, AOL Time Warner, and Xerox, William Raduchel is available now. (PRNewswire)

After more than half a century at the forefront of the technology revolution, Bill Raduchel has encountered every titan of the technological world—from Steve Case to Larry Ellison, from Steve Jobs to Scott McNealy. Raduchel offers never-before-heard stories: from delivering bids in the 1990s to buy NeXT and Apple to being in the room for the launch of licensed music on iTunes.

Packed with timeless wisdom on the art of computer science, the business of technology, and the durable power of relationships, The Bleeding Edge provides a rare history of how and why the internet looks and feels the way it does today.

For 50 years, William Raduchel has been at the forefront of the technological revolution in media, education, and corporate governance—including recognition at Sun as CIO of the Year and the top CFO in the computer industry and at AOL as CTO of the year. He holds more than fifty issued patents and a PhD in econometrics from Harvard. He is also the author of The New Technology State: How Our Digital Dreams Became Societal Nightmares—And What We Can Do About It . Learn more at his website: www.newtechnologystate.com .

William Raduchel is available for interviews, features, and events. The Bleeding Edge: My Six Decades at the Forefront of the Tech Revolution is on sale now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group