XGIMI Introduces Sensational 'Suika Game' to the US, Achieving 450M+ Downloads Worldwide

XGIMI is bringing the popular Nintendo game to the US after tremendous success in Japan.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an overwhelming success in Japan with over one million downloads in just one month, Aladdin X Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser TV brand, XGIMI , is thrilled to globally roll out its 'Suika Game,' now including an English version for US consumers.

Since its early September debut in Japan, the Nintendo Switch™ game has claimed the top spot in the Nintendo eShop's download rankings. Since its global release on October 20th, 'Suika Game' is gradually making its debut across Europe, Australia, North America, Central America, South America, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Originally launched in April 2021 as an exclusive for the three-in-one projection system of the popIn Aladdin series, 'Suika Game' quickly gained popularity among projector users, thanks to its visually stunning gameplay and immersive experience. It was so well-received that the brand decided to expand beyond the projector-exclusive and develop a Nintendo Switch version.

'Suika Game' is a puzzle game where players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits. The rules are intuitive and straightforward, making it accessible even to young children. Due to the game's widespread popularity, XGIMI is releasing multilingual versions, including English, to accommodate players from various regions.

Suika Game' can be fully experienced for the first time in the US at CES 2024 , located at the XGIMI booth (LVCC, Central Hall - 22515), alongside other incredible XGIMI innovations.

To celebrate its global release, 'Suika Game' users who share their gaming experience on Instagram and tag @XGIMItech can get an exclusive 5% discount code on top of any of XGIMI's existing holiday promotions and the chance to be one of 100 users to win a $10 Switch eShop gift card. For more information on the promotion and giveaway, visit here .

To learn more about the 'Suika Game' and other XGIMI products, follow @XGIMItech on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at US.XGIMI.com .

