ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE AVA DuVERNAY'S ACCLAIMED NEW FILM ORIGIN HONORED WITH WEEKEND OF CELEBRATION AT ART BASEL MIAMI IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TRIBECA FESTIVAL AND UBS

ORIGIN is the sole film presentation of Art Basel 2023

NEW YORK and MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed new film ORIGIN from Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay will be honored with a weekend of celebration at Art Basel Miami in partnership with Tribeca Festival and UBS. Highlighting the intersection of art, music and film, the highly anticipated events will take place on December 8th in Miami Beach for a private screening and at the Regal South Beach on December 9 at 1pm ET for a public screening. UBS, a leading global wealth manager and Global Lead Partner for Art Basel, serves as the social impact partner of the events. ORIGIN is the sole film presentation of Art Basel 2023.

ORIGIN chronicles the tragedy and triumph of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson as she investigates a global phenomenon of epic proportions. Portrayed by Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("King Richard"), Isabel experiences unfathomable personal loss and love as she crosses continents and cultures to craft one of the defining American books of our time. The film also stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Victoria Pedretti, Connie Nielsen and Finn Wittrock. ORIGIN will be released in theaters on January 19, 2024, following an exclusive one-week engagement in NY and LA beginning December 8th.

"What a thrill for me and the entire team of ORIGIN to represent the artform of filmmaking at Art Basel," shared Ava DuVernay. "On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes, we're eager to share our work with the artists, advocates and Art Basel community and look forward to this beautiful weekend of convening and screenings around ORIGIN."

"We are delighted to bring these special screenings of work by vanguard filmmaker Ava DuVernay to Art Basel's audiences this week, together with our partners at Tribeca Festival and UBS," said Vincenzo de Bellis, Director, Fairs and Exhibition Platforms at Art Basel. "Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach extends the spirit of our fair beyond the halls, convening trailblazing talents across visual art, music, and filmmaking, for a truly singular and transformative cultural experience in Miami Beach."

Through its social impact and philanthropy work, UBS is dedicated to finding innovative ways to achieve greater impact in solving the pressing social issues around the world. As part of this effort, UBS has partnered with ARRAY Alliance to serve as the social impact partner of the ORIGIN screening. This partnership will also support Seat 16, ARRAY's campaign to enable 16-year-olds across the country with learning guides and access to see the film.

"ORIGIN is a significant work of art that fosters a greater understanding and connection to our shared humanity, and Art Basel Miami Beach provides an excellent forum for this influential and inspirational film," said Jamie Sears, Managing Director, Co-Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, US at UBS. "This film also represents a powerful new business model that leverages mission-driven funding at scale to ensure that important stories like this are told."

"Tribeca is rooted in the foundational belief that art can inspire change, and I know Ava's newest masterpiece will accomplish just that--shifting hearts and minds on a cellular level," said Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, who has produced three of DuVernay's projects, including the Emmy-nominated miniseries When They See Us. "Society needs the message of Origin now more than ever, and we are delighted to host a special screening at Art Basel this week."

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and a number of new initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report. For further information, please visit artbasel.com .

About the Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and XR. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances. The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

About ARRAY Alliance

ARRAY Alliance, a woman-led nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, works to advance social justice through the power of imagery. Through a myriad of programs ranging from educational resources, grantmaking, mentorship and more, ARRAY tackles roadblocks and creates communities for people of color and women of all kinds to embrace film as an instrument of justice and dignity. ARRAY sees cinema as more than a vehicle for entertainment, and works to use film as an instrument for social justice. By ensuring audiences from all walks of life are able to see ORIGIN, we can use the film to catalyze a national conversation around the unspoken divisions – caste systems – in our lives, communities, country, and world.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

