Qianhai's Intensive Digital Industrial Layout to Facilitate the Development of the GBA

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital trade is one of the significant trends in global economic development and a new focus for the economic development of China.The General Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province recently released the Notice on the Issuance of the Three-Year Action Plan for the Construction of the "Digital Bay Area", which mentions that the cooperation platform of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone will be fully utilized for trial and pilot implementation and that the in-depth integration of economic development, public services, and social governance among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao will be promoted through digitalization.

Qianhai of Shenzhen intensively deploys digital economic industries. Theare has a solid foundation in the fields of the information industry and digitalization. Meanwhile, Qianhai's well-developed information industry and various digitalization applications also have a strong demand for new infrastructures such as clouds and networks. The area is actively promoting the construction of new trial Internet Exchange Points to facilitate the interconnectivity of information infrastructures in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

The EY Greater Bay Area Center of Excellence was officially established in Qianhai in April 2023 with three major functional areas: a technology interaction and exhibition zone, a technology application and R&D zone, and the Cybersecurity Center. William Huang, the Managing Partner of EY China South, said in an interview that EY hopes to accelerate the development of scientific and technological innovation and research and development with Qianhai as an important hub so as to help enterprises in the Greater Bay Area carry out digital transformation and accelerate the incubation of innovative enterprises, as well as to provide the industry's leading cybersecurity management and operation services.

Qianhai has been at the forefront of building intelligent industries and digitizing industrial parks. Recently, the first application project of "Shenzhen-Hong Kong + Intelligent Park Comprehensive Service Platform" - Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub was awarded the "2023 China Leading Intelligent Industrial Park Digital Innovation Award".

Currently, various functional modules of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong + Intelligent Park Comprehensive Service Platform are available and running stably in a number of park projects, such as the central and north areas of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub, Qianhai Towers, Qianhai Comprehensive Bonded Zone, International Talent Hub, International Legal Affairs Zone, LonghaiHome Community, Tanglangcheng Talent Housing, Qianhai Builders Park, and Youth Apartments, effectively supporting the intelligent upgrading of the operation services of the industrial spaces under various bureaus in Qianhai.

It is estimated that Qianhai has played an important part in grooming the next-generation network infrastructure, emerging business models of cross-border e-commerce, big data platforms for cross-border trade, and digital value-added services. The area is also promoting a series of digital reform measures on the basis of the existing excellent business environment, giving new momentum to its leading demonstration in supporting the development of trade.

117 leading cross-border e-commerce companies have settled in Qianhai with the help of digitalization. Last year, the import and export value of cross-border e-commerce in Qianhai reached 38.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 178.8%. The import and export value of cross-border e-commerce from January to June this year reached 20.51 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of nearly five times.

