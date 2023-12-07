GRAMMY® WINNING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR ENRIQUE IGLESIAS AND INFLUENCE MEDIA JOIN FORCES WITH MAJOR PARTNERSHIP DEAL

Influence Media to Invest in the Future of Iglesias By Establishing Name, Image, Likeness ("NIL") Opportunities and Amplifying Extensive Music Catalog

Download Hi-Res Images HERE

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Enrique Iglesias and music rights platform Influence Media Partners (Influence Media) have announced a new major partnership deal. Influence Media and Iglesias are partnering on the rights management of his pre-2021 recorded music rights including his independent masters and the Universal recorded music royalties along with Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") rights to expand future licensing opportunities. This marks the first NIL deal for Influence Media since the company's inception and builds upon their collaborative approach to working with artists.

Influence Media Partners (PRNewswire)

"My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I'm excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects," said Enrique Iglesias.

"Enrique is a global icon and having him as a part of our Influence Media family is a game-changing moment for us," said Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro. "For a quarter of a century, he has captivated fans globally with chart-topping and record-breaking hits. From 'Experiencia Religiosa' to 'Hero' and 'Bailando' to 'I Like It' and 'Be With You,' there are few artists who come close to accomplishing what Enrique has achieved commercially. He has played a pivotal role in introducing bilingual music to the masses. We couldn't be more excited to partner with one of the most recognizable figures in modern music."

This announcement arrives during the artist's sold out Trilogy Tour across North America. Iglesias also recently returned to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Latin chart for his new song, "Así Es La Vida," the first single from his forthcoming and final album to be released February 2024 which will include surprise collaborations.

Influence Media's priority is to further connect Iglesias with his impassioned global fan base while also tapping into potential new audiences through strategic partnership opportunities and robust marketing campaigns. The company will operate as an extension of his team, championing Iglesias' future by creating unique opportunities through his existing catalog, upcoming music and IP. This approach empowers artists and ensures their music lives on for generations to come.

Iglesias was represented by Mitch Tenzer and John Branca from Ziffren Brittenham LLP who were instrumental in the development of this partnership and brokering the deal. Influence was represented by Lisa Alter from Alter, Kendrick and Baron.

"It has been an honor to be part of Enrique's team for more than two decades. As the most successful Latin artist of all time he is also one of the most accomplished and beloved artists of his generation. Enrique was highly selective in choosing a partner with whom he will enhance his already monumental legacy," said John Branca, Partner & Head of Music at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

With 40 billion streams across all platforms, Iglesias remains the top Latin artist of all-time with an unparalleled catalog highlighted by #1 smashes on Billboard across all charts and a record-setting 27 #1 singles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart with 39 in the Top 10. These songs span "Bailando," "Hero," "I Like It," "Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)," "Cuando me Enamoro," "Experiencia Religiosa," Subeme la Radio," "Escape" "El Perdon" and his crossover 1999 hit "Bailamos," to name a few. Ultimately, Iglesias stands out as one of the most commercially successful music artists in history since his classic self-titled 1995 debut, Enrique. In 2020, Iglesias was officially recognized by Billboard as the "Top Latin Artist of All Time."

Iglesias is the latest artist to join forces with Influence Media as part of its investment strategy built on "modern evergreens," songs and artists with a strong potential for long-term impact on pop culture. Influence Media invests in music IP from diverse artists across a range of genres with backing from BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group. To date, this fund has invested in over 26 catalogs from a range of successful artists and songwriters including Blake Shelton, Future, Julia Michaels, The Stereotypes, Ali Tamposi, Skyler Stonestreet, Harry Styles co-writer Tyler Johnson and more.

About Enrique Iglesias

The multi-platinum pop icon, Enrique Iglesias is a global superstar recognized for his musical versatility across pop and urban genres in Spanish and English. He has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide, released 11 studio albums and 3 greatest hits compilations. He has headlined 10 sold-out world tours and performed in front of 10+ million fans.

He's undeniably the biggest Latin recording artist in music history achieving 154 #1 single's across Billboard charts with a total of 27 #1 singles on the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs Chart. He currently holds the record for most number ones in the chart's history. Enrique Iglesias is known as pop music's most influential singer/songwriters of our time with the highest success in English/Spanish crossover. He has collaborated with megastars such as, Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Lil Wayne, Usher, Bad Bunny, Pitbull, Juan Luis Guerra, Marco Antonio Solis and more.

Enrique has been celebrated with countless awards as a singer and songwriter that include multiple GRAMMY® Awards, Billboard Awards, ASCAP and more. He remains one of the most streamed and viewed artists with over 40 billion streams across all platforms.

About Influence Media

Influence Media Partners ("Influence Media" or "Influence") is a music and entertainment company whose mission is to transform the music space by partnering with artists, songwriters, and creative executives to steward legacy works and build future brand value. Backed by BlackRock and Warner Music Group, and headquartered in New York, Influence's latest fund has invested in the recording and publishing rights of over 26 catalogs across diverse music genres with GRAMMY® winning and GRAMMY® nominated artists, including platinum recording artist Future, country superstar Blake Shelton, songwriter-producer Tyler Johnson, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and more. Influence aims to disrupt the current ecosystem by creating fair, artist-first offerings around music rights and beyond.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Influence Media