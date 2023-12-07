Linscomb & Williams Named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms for Second Year

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linscomb and Williams (L&W), a Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) subsidiary providing wealth advisory services, has once again been named to the Barron's Top 100 RIA (registered investment advisor) Firms list as number 92.

Barron's has compiled this ranking of advisory companies since 2015 and evaluates their scores by considering factors submitted by participating advisers such as the number of assets managed, revenue and quality of practice.

"The foundation of Linscomb and Williams was built on the importance of meeting our clients' needs, not our own. This approach to wealth management is in our DNA," said Phillip Hamman, president and CEO of Linscomb and Williams. "Our team of advisors and client service associates are passionate about helping clients achieve their financial goals and aim to do it through disciplined strategies and transparent communication."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, L&W is a fee-only and fiduciary financial planning and investment management firm catering to investors nationwide. It has been providing wealth management services for more than 50 years, helping customers navigate their investments through both good and uncertain economic times. With a full range of internal expertise on hand, L&W experts can assist clients with comprehensive investment, retirement, estate and tax planning.

"We are very proud of the fiduciary model L&W has built, and we believe it successfully supports our clients' wealth management objectives," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "With combined capabilities through Cadence Bank and L&W, we continue to serve our clients through holistic opportunities for managing their finances and investments."

L&W has 57 full-time employees serving clients in 37 states. As of Sept. 30, 2023, L&W manages approximately $4.2 billion in assets under management, which includes both discretionary and non-discretionary accounts.

About Linscomb & Williams

Linscomb & Williams (L&W) is a fee-only, wealth management firm, offering holistic investment and financial planning services. L&W is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; and The Woodlands, Texas. L&W is a registered investment advisor (RIA) providing tailored planning and investing strategies aimed at helping investors grow and preserve their wealth during life's many unique stages. Through a dedicated committee and collaborative team approach, L&W aims to deliver exceptional service and expert advice. The firm's advisors have various backgrounds in law, investments, tax, accounting and/or financial planning. Linscomb & Williams is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning and retirement plan management. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, inclusion and belonging in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. No fee was paid for consideration of Barron's RIA Firms 2023 Top 100 ranking. Please refer to https://linscomb-williams.com/ for a more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in making these rankings.

