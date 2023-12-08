Code Ninjas Elevates National Hack-A-Thon to New Heights in 2023

Leading Children's Coding Franchise Announces Winners in DrLupo-Judged Event

PEARLAND, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, a renowned name in children's coding education, announced today the winners of its nationwide Hack-A-Thon, a charitable initiative to raise awareness and generate interest in computer science education.

Judged by celebrity streamer DrLupo, who brought his expertise and popularity to the forefront of this event to inspire coders from across the U.S., assisted in selecting the winners and streaming their games on his page @DrLupo. DrLupo's involvement as a celebrity judge added a special flair to the event, combining the excitement of gaming and streaming with educational initiatives in coding.

This year's Hack-A-Thon, held from October 10 to November 1 at participating Code Ninjas centers, combined coding challenges with charitable efforts, emphasizing computer science education and community support. all proceeds raised from the event were donated to Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program, and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity, a charity dedicated to transforming the health and wellbeing of children.

The top accolade in the Hack-O-Lantern challenge went to Zayne from Coral Springs, Fla., for his creation, "The Evil Pumpkin." Other winners included Connor, Beckett, Logan, Henry, and William, who impressed the judges with their coding skills and creativity in game development.

In the Sensei category, Jett from Burlington, ON, Canada, won first place with "Candy Rush." Thomas and Pawan followed with their respective games "Monster Grapple" and "Pumpkin Head."

Details about all winners and their games are available at https://forms.codeninjas.com/gamejam.

"I am thrilled and deeply grateful that Code Ninjas chose to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through Extra Life," said Jeff Montegut, Director of Programs for Extra Life. "Their commitment to empowering young minds through technology perfectly aligns with the mission of Extra Life. Together, we will unlock new levels of support and inspiration for children's hospitals across North America, and I cannot wait to see the positive impact we will create together."

Code Ninjas teaches coding to children ages 7-14 through a fun and interactive curriculum inspired by martial arts.

About Code Ninjas Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the nation's largest and fastest-growing kids coding franchise. In hundreds of Code Ninjas centers across the country, kids ages 7-14 have fun building video games while gaining life-changing skills in coding, robotics, and problem solving. Kids have fun, parents see results®. For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

