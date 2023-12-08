USCIS Awards Civitas Investor I-526E Approval in Less Than Five Months

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that an Indian national investor in Civitas' Aspen project has received I-526E approval in less than five months. This is the firm's first approval on a Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor since passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 ("RIA").

This is more than just paperwork moving quickly. It's an express lane for this investor to begin their life in the U.S.

The processing time for this immigrant petition approval is significantly faster compared to pre-RIA petitions, where adjudication would often stretch over several years.

"We're thrilled for this investor," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations for Civitas. "A fast approval is more than just paperwork moving quickly. It's an express lane for this investor to begin their life in the U.S. This could be a game changer for our investors and their families."

This Form I-526E approval comes on the heels of other recent Civitas approvals of Form I-956 and Form I-956F. The Form I-526E was filed July 24 of 2023.

Civitas is helping to finance the construction of a 72-unit multifamily development, just outside of Aspen, Colorado.

