4DMedical and Imbio Merge to Create Comprehensive Cardiothoracic Image Analysis Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4DMedical announces it has entered a binding agreement to acquire Imbio (a portfolio company of Minneapolis-based Invenshure). As the creators of groundbreaking lung imaging technologies, 4DMedical aims to revolutionize respiratory imaging and ventilation— for improved lung disease detection and management. Imbio technology complements those products perfectly, delivering quantitative and personalized imaging analysis for patients suffering from both acute and chronic diseases.

Core to both companies is a desire to improve the way lung disease is detected and subsequently managed. The acquisition aligns with 4DMedical's growth strategy, providing physicians with a comprehensive suite of products combining structure and function in assessing lung disease, effectively "owning the lung."

4DMedical XV Technology® current and pipeline software products provide regional quantification of lung function using existing imaging equipment, or the dedicated XV Scanner. Imbio's fully automated technology transforms chest CT studies into rich visual maps of a patient's lungs. Accompanying reports provide detailed data on the type and extent of abnormalities found in the images. Imbio algorithms support multiple clinical initiatives such as lung cancer screening, smoking cessation, surgical planning, and pulmonary embolism management programs—and can be used in clinical trials and academic research for numerous diseases.

Combining 4DMedical and Imbio existing technologies into a unified offering and development platform will drive respiratory health improvements around the globe. Imbio's current portfolio provides validated and market-leading insights to highly specialized healthcare providers. By combining this toolset with 4DMedical's novel technology and automated point-of-care radiology workflows, 4DMedical will revolutionize lung disease diagnosis by making it simultaneously more comprehensive, objective, personalized, and, most importantly, more widely available.

The combined technology offering holds the potential to turn any standard Chest CT into a much broader Cardiothoracic Analysis—immediately providing functional, structural, and risk-based analysis for both lung and heart disease.

4DMedical's commercialization of XV Technology® in the US will benefit from the opportunity to be delivered into established Imbio contracts. This opens up the exciting opportunities of providing patient screening programs for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), lung cancer and heart disease in the Australian and US markets.

4DMedical Founder and CEO Dr. Andreas Fouras said, "We are extremely pleased with the acquisition of Imbio; it is a highly complementary strategic fit for 4DMedical, expanding our addressable market. Imbio's suite of products deploy AI solutions to add quantification and visualization to lung structure from CT scans, bringing new indications to 4DMedical. The acquisition also provides additional inroads to engage with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, boosting 4DMedical's mission to improve healthcare for Veterans."

"Imbio is very excited to join forces with 4DMedical to offer expanded capabilities and customer support. Together we can help clinicians utilize the vast quantitative information obtained from patients' diagnostic chest images for lung pathologies to ultimately drive actionable decision-making for better patient care," said Dave Hannes, CEO at Imbio.

About Imbio

Imbio is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) medical imaging solutions for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases. Imbio's regulatory cleared solutions transform the way patients are discovered, diagnosed, and treated, enabling physician productivity and more personalized care for patients. For more information, please visit www.imbio.com

About 4DMedical

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) is a global medical technology company that has created a step change in the capacity to accurately and quickly understand the lung function of patients with respiratory diseases.

Through its flagship patented XV Technology®, 4DMedical enables physicians to understand regional airflow in the lungs and identify respiratory deficiencies earlier and with greater sensitivity as they breathe. This technology powers 4DMedical's FDA-cleared XV Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS®)—the first modality to dynamically quantify ventilation throughout the lungs, and its Computed Tomography-enabled counterpart software, CT LVAS™.

XV LVAS and CT LVAS reports are prepared using 4DMedical's Software as a Service delivery model using existing hospital imaging equipment or the Company's revolutionary XV Scanner.

To learn more, please visit www.4dmedical.com.

