Northwestern Mutual Donates $500,000 to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings to Help Fund Higher Education

Company awards scholarships to 50 students nationwide for the 2023-24 academic year; now totaling nearly $2 million in scholarships awarded to date

The 2024 scholarship application is officially open – childhood cancer survivors and childhood cancer siblings can apply now through February 1

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, today announced its continued commitment to helping alleviate the financial cost of college for families affected by childhood cancer through $500,000 in combined scholarships to 50 childhood cancer survivors and childhood cancer siblings, as part of its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. With this addition, nearly $2 million has been awarded to 262 scholars since the program was created in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

"A childhood cancer diagnosis affects families in many ways, and for many there is a financial burden – from treatment and medication to travel and lodging," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "To allow students affected by childhood cancer the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of the financial implications associated with this disease, Northwestern Mutual is announcing the opening of applications for our 2024 Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program."

Applications for the 2024 scholarship program are being accepted now through February 1, 2024. The program is administered through Scholarship America , an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success. Northwestern Mutual helps identify the criteria Scholarship America uses to select each year's recipients, including the student's essay, family income level, grade point average and geographic location. The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate studies and students must be a childhood cancer survivor or sibling of someone who had or has childhood cancer to qualify for the scholarship. To learn more and apply, visit:

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has been committed to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer while providing support to families and survivors living with late effects of treatment. To date, the company has contributed more than $50 million to the cause and funded more than 600,000 hours of research. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's continued efforts in the fight against childhood cancer, visit its Foundation's website here.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

