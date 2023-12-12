24 Seven Acquires McKinley Marketing Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held, marketing, creative and tech recruiting firms, is pleased to announce the acquisition of McKinley Marketing Partners. Since its founding in 1995, McKinley Marketing Partners has provided marketing, communications, and creative talent solutions to leading commercial, government, and nonprofit organizations across a range of industries. The firm connects clients with top talent through various options, including contract, direct hire and project-based placements. McKinley Marketing Partners is headquartered in the Washington, D.C., area with a strong presence in Dallas and Houston.

This is 24 Seven's third acquisition of 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome McKinley Marketing Partners into 24 Seven's family of brands," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "The team's longstanding stellar reputation and depth of marketing resource knowledge is impressive. Our combined forces will elevate the talent solutions we provide and further expands our reach within key markets."

Michelle Boggs, CEO and cofounder of McKinley Marketing Partners, shared her enthusiasm about entering this new chapter. "We've always prided ourselves on our ability to match the right marketing talent with the right opportunities," said Boggs, who will remain a strategic advisor for McKinley Marketing Partners. "Now by joining our compatible cultures and commitment to quality with 24 Seven our reach and resources are magnified, allowing us to create even more impactful connections."

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.

The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.

Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

