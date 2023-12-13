Taylor Morrison Celebrates 100,000 Home Closings by Gifting First-Time Homebuyer with First Year's Mortgage Payments and 100,000 Household Essentials

National homebuilder surprises Houston homebuyer to commemorate company milestone

HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 100,000 home closings since Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) became a publicly traded company in 2013, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder gifted a first-time homebuyer with their first-year's principal and interest mortgage payments. Nneoma Alfred was surprised with the gift at the closing of her new home.

Check presentation for 100,000th home closing. (PRNewswire)

The celebration took place in Taylor Morrison's Mason Woods Community in Cypress, Texas, where Alfred was also surprised with a portion of 100,000 move-in day essentials, including toiletries and household cleaning products. The excess household essentials were donated to HomeAid Houston, a nonprofit building transitional shelters for the homeless, ahead of the holiday season.

"I've been working toward becoming a homeowner for the last three years, and finally receiving the keys to my brand-new home has set a wonderful example for my children to not lose faith during hard times," said Nneoma Alfred, Taylor Morrison homeowner. "My family needed a sanctuary, a place to build memories, and a sense of belonging, and I'm so happy to the Taylor Morrison team to help us get just that. Now, I am officially out of the market."

For photos and videos of the surprise reveal, click here.

"We couldn't think of a more meaningful way to celebrate such a significant milestone in our company history than by doing something truly special for an incredibly deserving first-time homebuyer," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "A beautiful new home, financial stress lessened, essential items to feel at home, all in time for the holidays—it's creating magical moments like these for our customers that drives us."

Affordability is among the top factors home shoppers consider when buying a home in today's mortgage rate environment. Through its subsidiary, Taylor Morrison Home Funding, Taylor Morrison offers personalized financing incentives such as rate locks, temporary or permanent rate buydowns, and closing cost assistance, which help customers overcome affordability challenges. According to The National Association of REALTORS® newly built homes account for one-third of all homes listed—a nod to the financing incentives homebuilders like Taylor Morrison offer.

"Our team couldn't have been more excited for Taylor Morrison's 100,000th home closing celebration to take place in Houston, and to be the ones to reveal to the Alfred family that the first year of their mortgage would be taken care of," said Taylor Morrison Houston Division President Todd Rasmusen. "It's a home closing we won't forget."

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Gettinger

(480) 376-0641

jgettinger@taylormorrison.com

Taylor Morrison gifts a first-time homebuyer with their first-year’s principal and interest mortgage payments. (PRNewswire)

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison