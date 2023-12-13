USCIS Awards Civitas Investor I-526E Approval in 52 days

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that an Indian national investor in Civitas' Aspen project has received I-526E approval in less than two months. This is the firm's second approval on a Form I-526E, Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor since passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 ("RIA").

The processing time for this immigrant petition approval is significantly faster compared to pre-RIA petitions, where adjudication would often stretch over several years.

"Positive news like this has really boosted confidence in the EB-5 program among investors," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations for Civitas. "52 days is one of the fastest approvals we've seen in the industry since the RIA was enacted."

This Form I-526E approval comes on the heels of other recent Civitas approvals of another Form I-526E, as well as approval of Form I-956 and Form I-956F. The Form I-526E was filed October 16, 2023 by Tristani Law, LLC.

Civitas is helping to finance the construction of a 72-unit multifamily development, just outside of Aspen, Colorado.

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP

Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

