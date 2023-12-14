Amwins Underwriting Announces New Livestock Insurance Program

A dedicated insurance solution offering general and professional liability coverage for livestock-related facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equisure, part of the Amwins Underwriting division, today announced the launch of their new Livestock insurance program offering animal mortality, disease and transit coverage for several types of livestock-related risks, providing clients with continuous access to extensive expertise in the livestock insurance space.

With over 30 years of experience protecting animal husbandry specialty risks, Equisure is recognized as the preferred insurance provider deeply attuned to the unique needs of the animal agriculture industry, understanding the constant risks that farmers and ranch owners face in the world of livestock management.

"We understand livestock are important and valuable investments and protecting insureds against sudden loss helps keep farms and ranches running smoothly," said Diane Lesher, president at Equisure. "Our team remains focused on protecting our insured's investments, one hoofprint at a time, by providing customized livestock insurance coverage securing their herd's future as well as the future of their business."

This new program is available nationally and is written on both an admitted and non-admitted basis by carriers AM Best rated "A+" and "A-" respectively.

Eligible accounts include:

Dairy farms, beef feedlots

Cattle, sheep, llamas. and zorses

Poultry and swine operations

Zoos, aquariums, and safari parks: Giant pandas, penguins, dolphins, and exotic fish

Canines/working dogs

Grazing cattle

Genetic facilities; embryos and semen storage and transport

Livestock auction markets or packers

High-valued individual animals for breeding or showing

Transit of livestock by air, sea, or road

