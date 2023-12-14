Arcadis Strengthens Foothold in Architecture & Design World with Six New Principals

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design, consultancy, and architecture organization for natural and built assets, proudly announced today the appointment of six new key principals to its architectural design team, signaling a new creative era for the company and the strengthening of its global council for design excellence.

The appointments mark a significant milestone in Arcadis' commitment to expanding its architecture and urbanism expertise and cross sector capabilities. The six principals bring a wealth of experience to the team, with specialties ranging from retail to residential, commercial, healthcare, and industrial.

Key appointments:

Jan Steingahs will lead the Living Practice Group on the West Coast of North America .

Joy Watson will focus on driving growth along the East Coast.

Jacqueline Beckingham will spearhead the retail mixed-use effort from Los Angeles .

Amy Schaap will take charge of federal healthcare initiatives from Omaha .

Elina Cardet will grow the design team from Arcadis' new Miami office.

Davide Bertacca will lead the Living Practice Group across the United Kingdom and Europe .

Mansoor Kazerouni, global director of architecture and urbanism at Arcadis, said: "Arcadis has formed one of the largest, most dynamic, and diverse design firms in the world. By connecting our architects and designers with Arcadis' engineers, program and project managers, and cost management experts, we can now offer an extensive service offering that spans the entire project lifecycle. The expansion of our architecture and urbanism expertise enables us to drive forward new design innovations, sustainable solutions and digital leadership with greater focus and scale and these appointments will only help to accelerate this vision."

Jeanne Wood, global director of clients and business development of architecture and urbanism at Arcadis, said: "Having gained significant ground in North America, Canada and the United Kingdom, Arcadis is now more uniquely positioned than ever to have a positive impact on climate action, urbanization and digital transformation. Our teams are at the cutting edge of climate responsiveness and technological advancement. Through our computational design and Building Information Modelling (BIM) we are finding new and better solutions for passive house design, mass timber buildings, urban regeneration, digital healthcare, office conversions and adaptive reuse and retrofit projects where we are improving the energy performance of existing buildings including building envelope and mechanical systems."

With a steadfast commitment to creating enduring value, Arcadis plans further growth in North America and Europe. The focus on architectural design and advisory work in key sectors such as healthcare, retail, residential, hospitality, transit and industrial remains pivotal to the company's strategic expansion.

