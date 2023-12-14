FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES GLOBALLY AWAITED GRAND OPENING WITH CEREMONIAL RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

Key to the Strip, congressional proclamations presented as December 13 is declared 'Fontainebleau Las Vegas Day' on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a prelude to one of Las Vegas' most anticipated grand openings, Fontainebleau Las Vegas hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 13, hours before the resort's public debut. Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer, joined by Fontainebleau Las Vegas executives, local government officials, community dignitaries, and national VIPs, marked the historic moment in true Fontainebleau grandeur, with champagne, live violinists, and a snip of the "Bleau" ribbon.

"Welcome to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas era," Mr. Soffer said following the ribbon cutting. "Today, we open our doors to the world, and welcome our first guests to experience the pinnacle of luxury hospitality.

"It's fitting that Las Vegas is a city of dreams and possibilities, as this resort stands as a symbol of perseverance, our unwavering commitment to excellence, and our belief in the transformative power of genuine, world-class hospitality."

The ceremony, held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Urs Fischer Gallery, brought full circle Mr. Soffer's nearly 20-year dream to extend the iconic Fontainebleau name beyond its Miami Beach heritage. Conceived in the early 2000s, Fontainebleau Las Vegas was reacquired by Fontainebleau Development, in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, in 2021. Fontainebleau Las Vegas stands as the tallest occupiable building in the state of Nevada and a testament to Fontainebleau's 70-year legacy of timeless elegance, sophisticated beauty, and forward-thinking design.

In a historic moment, Mr. Soffer joined Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on stage to receive the Key to the Strip, as December 13 was declared "Fontainebleau Las Vegas Day." As he handed Mr. Soffer the ceremonial Key, the commissioner hailed Fontainebleau Development's significant contribution to the growth and prestige of the Strip, as well as the strengthening of ties between Fontainebleau and the Las Vegas community. Additionally, Fontainebleau Development and Fontainebleau Las Vegas were honored with the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Certificate of Special Congressional Commendation from U.S. Rep. Dina Titus and an official proclamation from Assemblyman Howard Watts III.

The event kicked off a day full of extravagant celebrations on the property which will be followed by Fontainebleau's official Las Vegas opening to the public just before midnight.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates its properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest-grossing and well-known nightlife, dining, and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

