Kia Takes Home Three 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards

The Kia EV6, Telluride and Soul won Best Buy awards in their respective segments

All-electric EV6 named a 2024 Best Buy in the compact crossover category

Telluride recognized with a Best Buy award in the midsize crossover category

Tenth consecutive year Soul makes the list; marks the longest running streak for a subcompact crossover

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America took home three 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy awards for the EV6, Telluride and Soul models. This marks the tenth consecutive year that Soul was honored in the subcompact crossover category and the second consecutive year the all-electric EV6 won a Best Buy award in the compact crossover category. Telluride was named a 2024 Best Buy in the midsize crossover category after having first appeared on the list in 2021.

"From rugged and capable SUVs and innovative EVs to versatile compact crossovers, Kia's world-class model lineup delivers the design, quality, and cutting-edge technology that consumers look for and expect when buying a new vehicle," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Kia is undergoing a total transformation and its continued recognition by the Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Awards is further proof that the Kia brand is an established leader in mobility."

The three Kia models included among the 2024 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy award winners were each recognized for the various attributes they bring to their respective categories. The Soul was recognized for its passenger room and fun to drive dynamics; the all-electric EV6 for its combination of performance and daily-use practicality; and Telluride for being a sporty yet practical midsize SUV with plenty of trim levels and option packages from which to choose.

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors utilize objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records, and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

The key to Consumer Guide Automotive's annual Best Buy Awards is the careful evaluation of every aspect of each vehicle as it relates to consumers' real-world driving experience. It is this thoroughness that leads consumers to check Consumer Guide Automotive reviews before buying a new vehicle.

"The depth of Kia's product lineup has an option for almost every consumer especially within the most popular automotive segments. These Kia vehicles are must-drive models for shoppers to consider," said publisher Tom Appel, who led the editors' selection process for this year's list.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

