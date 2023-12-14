Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe Celebrates Opening, Welcoming Guests to a Tropical Oasis in the Heart of South Lake Tahoe

Margaritaville's First Ski Resort Now Open, Offering 20% Off Best Available Rates Just In Time For 2024 Ski Season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is now open in South Lake Tahoe, marking the newest addition to the Margaritaville portfolio and the brand's first ski destination resort. Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains, the 399-suite property stands as the only all-suite resort hotel in the Lake Tahoe basin, promising a memorable escape for guests seeking the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

"We're thrilled to officially open our doors and introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the South Lake Tahoe community as well as visitors to our beautiful destination," said Bob Jensch, Managing Director of Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe. "We look forward to welcoming guests to our slice of paradise in the mountains."

Located in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is within walking distance of some of the area's top attractions, including Heavenly Mountain Gondola, the newly completed Tahoe Blue Event Center, and the crystal-clear waters of Lake Tahoe.

Mountain Latitude, Island Attitude

Following over a $70 million property-wide reimagination, the newly rebranded resort infuses Margaritaville's classic island vibe with a distinctive Lake Tahoe charm. Perfect for families or groups, each casual-luxe suite starts at 511 square feet, boasting stunning views of the lake or mountains and featuring separate bedroom and living room spaces with a dining table and wet bar. Each spacious suite offers vibrant décor, plush furnishings, and thoughtful touches with a distinct island ambience, with color palettes evoking the sand, sea, and sky. Additional design elements adapt the property for all four seasons and thoughtful details reflect the destination, including the year-round heated pool that features sliding doors to a patio offering views of the surrounding mountain landscape during the warmer months.

Culinary Delights

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe features five unique dining establishments, including the lobby's License to Chill Bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions, Come Monday Café, and JWB Prime Steak and Seafood. Offering a delightful array of island-inspired beverages and delectable cuisine, the dining experiences at the resort are set to become the go-to options for locals and visitors alike in South Lake Tahoe. And whether for après-ski or happy hour, regular live music performances will enhance the vibrant atmosphere of the restaurants.

Inspired by the traditional beach bars of the Atlantic Coast, LandShark Bar & Grill, located on the hotel's ground floor, features favorites such as the iconic LandShark burger, fish sandwiches, tacos, and refreshing salads. With indoor-outdoor seating, LandShark is the perfect spot to enjoy delicious fare while taking in the unmatched beauty of Lake Tahoe. In the lobby's License to Chill Bar, guests can enjoy small plates, sip on a cold LandShark Lager, or choose from a selection of local beers, craft cocktails, and frozen concoctions while relaxing to the sounds of live music. At Come Monday Café, guests can look forward to a chef-driven breakfast menu that's anchored by gratifying classics, or head to Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions, where specialty lattes are flowing and mid-day sandwiches are ready to go. Offering a laid-back luxury experience, JWB Prime Steak and Seafood stands as a premier destination for special moments and features a menu of fine cuts of meat, fresh seafood, and locally sourced, globally inspired dishes.

Elevated Meetings & Events

With over 14,000 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor event space, a central location in the heart of South Lake Tahoe, and a tropical aesthetic all its own, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is a compelling location for meetings, events, and festivities of all kinds. Featuring a ballroom, several meeting spaces, a private dining room, flexible facilities and amenities, and a dedicated event team, the resort is a one-stop-shop to completely customize any gathering, whether it be a productive team meeting or a stylish wedding celebration.

Opening Offer

In celebration of the opening, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is offering 20% off the best available rate, in addition to $50 resort credit per day, 2 complimentary signature cocktails upon arrival, $25 discounted resort fee, and late checkout based on availability. The offer is available for select dates through May 31, 2024.

To make a reservation or for more information, please visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-lake-tahoe.

About Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe

As the brand's first lodging location in a ski destination, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe seamlessly blends Margaritaville's casual luxury with the natural aesthetic of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nestled at the base of Tahoe's famed Heavenly Mountain Resort and managed by Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is an all-suite property, with all 399 guest suites boasting stunning views of the lake or mountains and featuring separate bedroom and living room spaces. Coastal-inspired fare is served across five definitive Margaritaville concepts including the lobby level License to Chill Bar, as well as LandShark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions, Come Monday Café, and JWB Prime Steak and Seafood. With an indoor heated pool, flexible meetings and events spaces, and signature amenities, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is the ultimate year-round destination for those seeking a slice of paradise amidst the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.

Margaritaville features over 40 hotels and resorts, gaming properties, RV destinations, a cruise line, and over 150 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, a satellite radio station on SiriusXM, consumer lifestyle products, and more. In 2023, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. For more information, please visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-lake-tahoe.

