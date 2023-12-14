RoboSense to Unveil Next-Generation LiDAR Innovations at CES 2024

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a leading innovator in LiDAR technology, is set to unveil the newest in its M Platform line of sensors at CES 2024. Join the company's executives and experts at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #5172 for an exclusive look at how RoboSense's cutting-edge perception solutions are enabling advanced autonomy in vehicles and robots.

Here is a peek into what visitors will experience at the RoboSense booth:

Cutting-edge solid-state LiDAR

Witness the newest product innovation in the M Platform line of sensors, designed to meet the level 3 autonomous driving demands of OEM and Tier 1 customers globally.

The M1 is the world's first automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR sensor in mass production. Both the M1 and the M1 Plus are deployed by OEMs globally for advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and autonomy. These sensors are tailored for customers to enable enhanced safety features and deliver more intelligent vehicles.

The E1 , developed with RoboSense's proprietary chip technology, provides superior blind spot detection to enhance navigation capabilities and advance safety in vehicles and robots.

Mechanical LiDAR innovations

The Ruby Plus is an upgraded 128-beam sensor designed for level 4 autonomous vehicle commercial operations.

The BPearl , with a unique ultra-wide field, delivers precise short-range blind spot detection.

The versatile Helios series , including 16- and 32-beam lidar sensors, is customized to meet a broad range of customer applications, including robotics, intelligent vehicles and V2X.

Advanced software solutions

HyperVison is a full-stack system that combines RoboSense sensors and software to deliver comprehensive data analytics for critical decision-making, enabling customers' development of better, safer solutions.

Partner demos and exhibitions:

RoboSense will display various vehicle replicas from its 21 OEM and Tier 1 customers, showcasing several of its 62 design wins and 22 vehicle integrations that have achieved SOP by November 2023 .

Unitree and BOWE will host live demonstrations of their latest robotic technologies, including the Unitree B2 Quadruped Robot Dog and the BOWE Tugbot.

Partners including AMD and TIER IV will feature RoboSense in their booths to show how RoboSense's solutions are an integral part of their systems.

RoboSense Happy Hour on Tuesday January 9th, 4:00 – 6:00 pm PST, Booth #5172, LVCC West Hall

We cordially invite attendees to a welcome happy hour. At this event, RoboSense showcase the latest innovations in their M Platform line of sensors and discuss how its advanced LiDAR solutions are shaping the future of safety and autonomy in the robotics and automotive industries.

"As the world's first LiDAR company to achieve mass production of automotive-grade solid state LiDAR, in parallel with remarkable milestones in production and delivery, CES 2024 is the perfect stage to launch the latest cutting-edge solutions in our M Platform," said Dr. Steven Qui, Robosense's founder and chief executive officer. "Alongside our key partners, RoboSense is providing attendees an inside look into how we are making LiDAR commercialization a reality."

About RoboSense:

Founded in 2014, RoboSense is a global leader in LiDAR-based perception systems. RoboSense leverages its advanced hardware and software technology, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive testing and validation systems to deliver high-quality solutions. RoboSense is committed to meeting the needs of the industry by providing scalable applications that will improve automotive and robotics systems and make the world smarter and safer. For more information, visit https://www.robosense.ai/en.

