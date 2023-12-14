Vinyl Institute Prepared to Work with EPA on Vinyl Chloride Risk Evaluation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinyl Institute today responded to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcement that vinyl chloride will be one of the next five chemicals selected for prioritization under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Below is a statement to be attributed to Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute:

"Vinyl Institute and our members are fully prepared to work with the EPA during both prioritization and risk evaluation of vinyl chloride. The Agency's prioritization of vinyl chloride is no surprise to us because it has been part of EPA's work plan since 2012. The Vinyl Institute has indicated our strong interest to be engaged in the process early, and to serve as a collaborative resource for the Agency to proactively identify and address any information needs that would expedite a high-quality risk evaluation.

"The Vinyl Institute is already supporting the risk evaluation process for other substances under review by EPA. As the Agency has noted, selection for prioritization is not a finding that an unreasonable risk is presented, but the start of a multi-year review process to assess potential risks.

"There is an extensive body of research and data about vinyl chloride that will support the prioritization and risk evaluation process. This is an opportunity to correct any misunderstanding about the regulation of vinyl chloride manufacturing and the safety of PVC products.

"We believe this risk evaluation will further assure that the production of vinyl chloride and use of PVC products are safe. Manufacturers of vinyl chloride adhere to some of the most stringent safety and environmental regulations in the chemical industry.

"The greatest potential for vinyl chloride exposure is for workers at vinyl chloride monomer and PVC production facilities. In the mid-1970s, the industry implemented closed-loop technology and both OSHA and EPA enacted regulations to effectively protect American workers, and downstream users, of American-made PVC."

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

