Avelo Airlines Gifts Holiday Travelers With Industry-Leading Reliability

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it continues to lead the industry in operational reliability heading into the busy winter holiday season. Between December 14th and January 3rd, Avelo will fly more than 160,000 Customers – a 43% increase over the same period last year.

According to market research firm Anuvu, a leading aggregator of U.S. airline operating data, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers through the first 11 months of 2023. Anuvu includes all 12 U.S. mainline airlines offering scheduled service in its analysis.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "This will be Avelo's busiest winter holiday season yet. Heading into the holidays, we are proud Avelo continues to lead the industry in operational reliability. We know our Customers are counting on Avelo to keep their travel plans on schedule and our dedicated Crewmembers are ready to make this a smooth, seamless and memorable holiday."

Year-to-date (YTD) through November, 83.3% of all Avelo flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. The YTD industry average on-time arrival rate was 77.3% and the #2 airline trailed Avelo with an 82.6% on-time arrival rate.

Additionally, Avelo achieved a YTD flight cancellation rate of 0.1%. The YTD industry average flight cancellation rate was 1.4% and the airline with the second-lowest flight cancellation rate cancelled 0.69% of its flights.

Avelo took flight on April 28, 2021. Today, Avelo serves 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. On almost every route, at least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is also distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

