LivePerson named a Leader across multiple G2 Grid® reports for enterprise conversations

Based on buyer reviews, LivePerson garnered recognition across bot platform, conversational marketing, and live chat reports — as well as #1 rankings for set up, usability, and support

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the global leader in enterprise conversations, today announced that it has been named a Leader in G2's Grid® reports for Bot Platforms, Conversational Marketing, and Live Chat.

Based on buyer reviews, LivePerson garnered G2 recognition across bot platform, conversational marketing, and live chat reports — as well as #1 rankings for set up, usability, and support (PRNewswire)

These recognitions are based on user responses to reviews and questions on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. G2 Grids represent the voice of real customers, and are meant to help technology buyers select the best products for their businesses and learn from peers with similar experiences. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highest by G2 users and achieve high scores for market presence.

LivePerson also achieved best-in-class rankings in G2's implementation, usability, and relationship indices across AI and automation categories, including #1 rankings for:

Easiest Set Up

Most Implementable

Highest User Adoption

Best Usability

Easiest Admin

Best Support

"As an organization laser-focused on our customers' success, earning these commendations based on their direct feedback is truly gratifying," said John Collins, Interim CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to be named a Leader across multiple G2 Grid reports — and believe this is yet another validation of our vision and execution helping the world's top brands transform through AI-powered enterprise conversations."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

In G2 reports, "bot platforms" are defined as tools used to build and deploy AI chatbots, "conversational marketing" is defined as engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers, and "live chat" is defined as messaging with website visitors in real time via chat windows.

To learn more about LivePerson's award-winning solutions for enterprise conversations, visit LivePerson's website.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Mike Tague

mtague@liveperson.com

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.