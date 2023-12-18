POPPIN FLAVOR MEETS TOPPIN' FOAM: INTRODUCING NEW INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® COLD FOAM CREAMER

The innovative new offering both foams AND creams, delivering a coffeeshop beverage experience at home

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to cold foam at home! Starting in January 2024, International Delight is introducing coffee fans and flavor lovers to International Delight Cold Foam Creamer, an ffffing delicious innovative NEW format that effortlessly elevates coffee creations – and, ffffing is for foaming, of course. With International Delight Cold Foam Creamer, any hot or cold coffee quickly transforms into a "foaming delicious" coffeeshop drink with the flick of a wrist – simply shake it, foam it, then sip it!

A leading player in the category, International Delight identified this trend emerging in coffee spaces. Cold foam is rapidly rising in popularity at coffeeshops and more than 50 percent1 of consumers create coffeeshop-style drinks at home. Additionally, there are more than 321 million views on #ColdFoam on social media with more than 40 million views on #ColdFoamAtHome on TikTok. International Delight recognizes that the next generation of coffee drinkers are taking to social media for unique coffee creation inspiration and thus created its innovative Cold Foam product, unique to not only the brand, but to grocery shelves. Now you can be your own barista with new ID Cold Foam Creamer, enjoying delightful flavor right at your fingertips in a matter of seconds.

International Delight Cold Foam Creamer comes in three fan-favorite, foaming delicious flavors: French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato and Sweet & Creamy. This coffeeshop-style foam topper both creams AND foams your coffee, gradually mixing creamer into your cup for a unique, indulgent experience that creates sippable foam in seconds. No frothers or extra tools needed to deliver the foamy flavor International Delight fans know and love.

"As a leader in coffee beverages, International Delight knows consumers are looking for ways to recreate the coffeeshop experience at home," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, Coffee Creamers of Danone North America. "With International Delight Cold Foam Creamer, we are delivering an innovative and convenient new way to effortlessly bring a foamy, creamy twist to your daily coffee ritual. This revolutionary product allows coffee lovers nationwide to revel in a foaming delicious, multi-sensorial experience with delightful flavors and texture in every sip."

International Delight aims to capture the next generation of coffee drinkers through unique, culture-driven flavor offerings.

International Delight Cold Foam creamer will be available in major retailers nationwide starting in January 2024 with an MSRP of $5.49. Cold Foam Creamer is the latest coffee innovation in its endless dedication to consistently deliver exciting creamer and iced coffee offerings that can't be found anywhere else. Check out www.InternationalDelight.com and follow @indelight on Instagram and @international_delight on TikTok to stay tuned on what's next!

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer and iced coffee flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

