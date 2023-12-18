Florida's Newest Premier Gulf Coast Oasis Is Now Welcoming Guests As They Opened

Their Doors On Friday, December 15, 2023.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is now open as they welcomed their first guests on December 15, 2023. The independently flagged property features 785 well-appointed guest rooms including 189 top-tier luxury Sunsuites™ and is the first completely new-build resort with more than 750 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in over thirteen years.

Sunseeker Resort - Southwest Florida’s premier resort is now open (PRNewswire)

To commemorate the opening, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with local officials including Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex and the Sunseeker Resort executive team including President Micah Richins, Senior Vice President Jason Shkorupa, and their entire executive committee as they welcomed the first guests.

"There are not enough words to express how exciting this day is to so many of us that have been working on this project since the beginning. We have been waiting to celebrate this monumental day and all of our incredible talent we have here," said Micah Richins, President & COO of Sunseeker Resorts. "Simply put, there is not a single collection of hotel amenities that rival Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor along the Gulf Coast. We know that all our guests will not only fall in love with the world-class experiences we have but also this special part of Florida."

The resort features 60,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, 20 dining options and bars, two expansive pools, and retail outlets situated along a scenic harborside promenade. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa are located on the third floor of the resort's main tower. In addition to its prime waterfront location, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor features a world class 18-hole golf course, Aileron Golf Club, exclusive to members and hotel guests.

"I'd like to congratulate everyone who has made this a successful opening, from Sunseeker and Allegiant team members, to the Southwest Florida community," said Maurice J. Gallagher, CEO of Allegiant Travel Company, the parent company of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. "The resort has created hundreds of local jobs and will substantially increase annual visitor totals. In addition, it will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the gulf coast. I have no doubt it will provide unmatched experiences guests will truly love."

Guests staying at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor are able to pick from a signature list of guestrooms and suites. The resort's accommodations range from coastal-inspired premium rooms to the luxurious Sunsuites™, which include lavish one-to-three bedroom layouts ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each includes a chef-level kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, an entertaining area and private spacious outdoor balcony. Guests also have access to special services including a separate check-in experience and private lounge access that offers amenities such as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, small bites throughout the day and a pre-arrival concierge.

The new resort is now an activity center in Charlotte Harbor, offering visitors a portal to some of the finest amenities on the Gulf Coast. These include: A state-of-the-art 7,100-square-foot fitness center and a full-service spa and salon as well as two pools including a 21,000-square-foot adults-only rooftop retreat and 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience (the largest pool in Southwest Florida).The convention area also includes innovative technology and features two waterfront ballrooms fully equipped with best-in-class A/V systems. Accompanying the two clear-span ballrooms are two executive boardrooms, 12 meeting rooms, and an ideation suite with three separate breakout rooms.

Guests also have access to an exclusive (and resort guest only) 18-hole golf experience, Aileron. The golf course is home to high-end practice facilities with Totracer Range technology and additional culinary offerings. The course was recently rated highly by the FSGA (course 74.1 | slope 134) which competes with some of the best courses in the state. In addition to event spaces, fitness areas and lifestyle offerings, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor introduces an unforgettable dining collection and innovative beverage program to Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast. Guests are able to experience a first-of-its-kind lineup of seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot food hall experience. The eleven bar and lounge areas on the property feature a robust wine program with a selection of internationally acclaimed fine wines, modern cocktails, local beer and tropical libations.

The resort is located just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), where guests can enjoy convenient access to and from their flights. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is located at 5500 Sunseeker Way, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts .

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

