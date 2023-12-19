EDINT to launch Proctormatic at CES 2024

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDINT is set to launch Proctormatic - a mobile-based AI-powered online exam proctoring service - at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the world's largest IT fair. Developed by C-Lab, Samsung Electronics' in-house venture program, the service boasts co-founders who are seasoned AI and mobile experts with Galaxy S to S21 development experience. Additionally, the founder, Dave Won, brings over ten years of experience in B2B integration at Samsung Electronics to the venture.

Proctormatic is designed to monitor exam-takers on their smartphone camera using advanced AI algorithms that analyze video footage to detect suspicious behavior. The service provides reports to administrators, ensuring the integrity of exams while eliminating the need for real-time monitoring. This makes exam conduct both secure and accurate, and it also significantly reduces the operation cost of exams with its fully automated proctoring service featuring an exclusive AI engine.

Moreover, Proctormatic offers customized solutions for educational institutions and expands its value proposition to Learning Management System (LMS) or HR solution providers and e-learning companies. Its cost-effective solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of institutions and provide valuable applications for various partners that require accurate proctoring solutions.

EDINT is revolutionizing educational technology with innovative solutions by showcasing its new product to a global audience at CES 2024. The company aims to set a new standard in the industry by providing versatile applications for stakeholders. With the founder and co-founders' AI and mobile background and the founding of Proctormatic, EDINT is well-positioned to offer a comprehensive and intelligent solution to the challenges of online exam proctoring.

