Guest Satisfaction with Internet Stronger as Holland America Line Completes Installation of SpaceX's Starlink on All Cruise Ships

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has experienced a notable surge in guest satisfaction with internet service this year as the cruise line completes the installation of SpaceX's Starlink high-speed internet on each of the 11 ships in its fleet. The final ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, was outfitted with the technology in mid-December during drydock. Starlink is the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology providing high-speed internet around the world.

Holland America Line completes installation of SpaceX's Starlink high-speed internet across fleet. Nieuw Amsterdam was the final ship to receive the upgraded internet. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line first installed Starlink internet on Koningsdam in April 2023. Connectivity has significantly improved across the fleet with each Starlink installation, which is particularly noticeable in historically spotty service areas where weather, topography or port interference can impact bandwidth and quality.

"Holland America Line's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional experience to our guests and team members," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "The successful integration of Starlink represents a strategic move to embrace innovation and elevate connectivity and convenience while cruising."

Guests and team members across Holland America Line's fleet are noticing the improvement in connectivity. Since installing the advanced high-speed internet, Holland America Line has seen increased satisfaction scores along with stronger bandwidth in key regions.

"We've heard from guests the new Starlink high-speed internet is better than they expected while cruising," said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. "For guests who are working remotely from our ships, it has been a game-changer. And for team members who rely on internet to stay connected with family back home, this is an important improvement."

The upgrade to Starlink internet ensures a more reliable connection in all weather conditions and locations. The high-speed internet is especially crucial for professional communications, enabling remote work for guests on board in regions such as Alaska where traditional technology can face interference from weather and mountains. The ships have also seen improvement in connectivity in other challenging areas including ocean crossings and sailings in the Amazon, Antarctica and Chile.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

