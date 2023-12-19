iWave Named the Top-Rated Fundraising Intelligence Solution for Fifteenth Consecutive Quarter

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's leading fundraising intelligence solution , has once again been named the top-ranked platform in G2's Winter 2024 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research. Alongside this recognition, iWave has also been named leader of several new G2 categories, including, the Americas Regional Grid Report, G2's Relationship Index, and G2's Usability Index. They also remain the highest-rated solution by their clients for their level of customer satisfaction, ease of use, and likeliness to recommend ratings on G2, the World's leading business solutions review website, for fifteen consecutive quarters.

iWave - Fundraise with Confidence (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

With 372 reviews , iWave surpassed all other fundraising intelligence and donor research solutions. With a score of 95 in overall satisfaction, iWave outperformed DonorsSearch at 62 and WealthEngine at 35, ranking iWave as the top choice and most user-friendly fundraising intelligence solution available to nonprofit organizations.

"Receiving positive feedback from our clients fuels our determination to continually provide outstanding solutions to the nonprofit sector," stated Craig O'Neill, CEO of iWave. "Our team's unwavering commitment is reflected in their remarkable track record, securing the leading position on G2 for fifteen consecutive quarters."

In response to being acknowledged as leaders on G2, the World's leading business solutions review website, once again, Penny Rennie, VP of Client Success, shared her appreciation. "Our exclusive focus on nonprofits emphasizes our dedication to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service. We are thrilled that our efforts continue to be recognized and even more honored to be able to serve these nonprofit organizations who are working every single day to make the world a better place."

Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders, and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, and Zoom, and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About iWave : iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

Visit our website and blog , follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook .

iWave secures several G2 badges in Winter 2024 reports (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWave