NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Make Nutritious Food Available for Millions of Individuals

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NourishedRx , a digital health and nutrition company, and ProHealth Connect, a healthcare fintech platform, today announced a strategic partnership to make nutritious home-delivered food and accompanying nutritional support services available to over 17 million individuals across the country in 2024.

Through this partnership, NourishedRx has joined the ProHealth Connect network - making its offerings available immediately to 46 payers with food benefits accessed through ProHealth Connect-supported OTC or flex cards. Individuals who previously struggled to use their benefits or obtain the right food for their health circumstances now have additional options and resources available through NourishedRx, who will provide personalized home-delivered healthy food and additional wraparound support.

Over-the-counter (OTC) and food benefits have long been vital resources for health plan members striving to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. However, conveniently accessing nutritious food options has proven to be a complex and challenging process, particularly for vulnerable populations. Recognizing this issue, NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect formed a partnership to ensure individuals can effortlessly use their OTC or flex cards to purchase nutritious and personalized home-delivered meals and groceries.

"Quality, culturally concordant nutrition has massive untapped potential for improving health and health equity, reinvigorating lives and lifting up communities," said Lauren Driscoll, CEO of NourishedRx. "The NourishedRx approach upends traditional approaches by using nutritious and delicious food as the doorway for whole health engagement and lasting behavior change.

By joining ProHealth Connect's network and integrating with their technology, we have made NourishedRx services more accessible for vulnerable populations across the country. We're excited to grow this partnership to drive health and health equity - one meal, one individual, and one community at a time."

The solution is powered by an integration between the NourishedRx platform and ProHealth Connect's API. This allows the NourishedRx platform to connect in real-time with ProHealth Connect, enabling the NourishedRx food recommendation engine (supervised by registered dietitians) to match personalized food bundles tailored to each member's dietary needs and preferences, all while ensuring the transaction process is seamless and efficient. Members who lack digital devices or broadband internet can transact over the phone, ensuring all members have access to a wide range of affordable, nutritious options.

"By adding NourishedRx - a world-class digital health and nutrition company - to our offerings is a valuable and important advancement that paves the way for innovation and new solutions that address health equity, nutrition insecurity, and diet-related health outcomes in the years ahead," said Andrew Winakor, President of ProHealth Connect. "Now, ProHealth has another way to support our members and address food insecurity."

Poor diet is the top driver of death, disease and disparities in the US, and the relationship between diet and health is worsening at an alarming rate. 90% of US adults don't get enough fruits and vegetables, 74% of Americans have overweight or obesity (more than triple the rate in 1960), 93% of US adults have poor cardiometabolic health, and 17 million US households are food insecure. These trends are heightened with racial and ethnic minority groups, contributing to health and economic disparities.

Since 2019, NourishedRx has partnered with healthcare organizations to nourish their most vulnerable members, build healthy relationships, and support health equity. NourishedRx delivers highly personalized, culturally relevant meals and groceries to members, along with wrap-around whole health support and nutrition education. Through its offerings, NourishedRx can drive better health outcomes and lower overall costs at scale.

