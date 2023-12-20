DispatchHealth Unveils Case Study on its 'Hospital-at-Home' Model and Its Influence on Caregivers' Lives

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth has published findings from an extensive case study focused on assessing caregiver fatigue within the hospital-at-home model. The study explores the vital question: Does this innovative care model alleviate or exacerbate caregiver stress?

Findings suggest in-home hospital alternative care may lighten—not load—caregivers' plates.

The findings suggest that in-home hospital alternative care may lighten—not load—caregivers' plates. DispatchHealth Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Riddleberger said, "Our research offers new perspectives on caregiver fatigue, comparing home-based care with traditional facility-based care, and underscores the potential benefits of the hospital-at-home model for caregivers."

A Fresh Perspective on Caregiver Fatigue

In a nation where millions of caregivers confront serious emotional and physical burdens, the issue at hand is far from trivial. Research indicates that nearly 60% of caregivers experience high stress levels.1

However, DispatchHealth's latest study reveals a surprising insight: the hospital-at-home model could provide much-needed respite, marking a transformative understanding of caregiver dynamics.

According to the study, in-home care was perceived as less stressful by the majority of caregivers. Caregivers also felt more informed about the patient's daily care plan during in-home care.

Moving Forward: A Commitment to Caregiver Support

The study underscores the importance of incorporating caregiver wellness into modern healthcare paradigms. Dr. Patrick Kneeland, vice president of medical affairs at DispatchHealth, articulates this vision with clarity: "Our strategy elevates caregivers from supportive roles to pivotal partners, thereby catalyzing enhanced outcomes for all stakeholders."

The hospital-at-home approach is more than just a substitute for conventional care; it represents a significant change in recognizing the typically ignored difficulties some caregivers encounter. Dr. Kneeland notes, "Incorporating caregivers as essential partners in our treatment process enhances their involvement and boosts the effectiveness of health results."

DispatchHealth's unwavering dedication to empowering caregivers and continuously evolving its in-home healthcare services underpin this innovative approach.

"Recognizing caregivers as fundamental to our ecosystem, we are committed to spearheading a healthcare revolution that benefits patients, caregivers, and the broader community alike," Dr. Kneeland affirms.

Real-World Impact: The Story of Francisco and Esperanza

A poignant example is provided by Francisco and Esperanza, a Nevada couple married for 56 years. Esperanza, who helps manage her husband's diabetes, has long navigated the challenges of frequent hospitalizations, including stressful commutes, vigils beside a hospital bed, and the fear of hospital-acquired infections. However, the scenario changed when Francisco contracted a complex infection that required several days of IV antibiotics, and DispatchHealth provided the necessary care at their home. Esperanza experienced a serene transformation with the new shift. The absence of hospital visits allowed her to embrace her daily routines with ease. Furthermore, seeing Francisco in a state of comfort, savoring the home-cooked meals she prepared, led to a noticeable change that provided comfort to them both.

About DispatchHealth: Bringing the power of the hospital to the comfort of home™

DispatchHealth provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns—with services that include same-day, urgent medical care; hospital alternative care; and recovery care. Our emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine trained care teams can use all the tools necessary—including imaging and IV infusions—to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies and works closely with primary care and specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers to deliver in-home care that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Since the company's inception in 2013, our expert medical teams have treated more than one million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the country—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings.

