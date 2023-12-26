The Target Clearance Run Kicks Off Today, Featuring Up to 50% Off Clothing, Shoes, Beauty, Toys and More

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that The Target Clearance Run — the retailer's annual post-holiday sales event — begins today. Guests will find the biggest savings at the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, along with additional deals on Target.com and in the Target app, including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, beauty, toys and more while supplies last.

"We know our guests love hunting for deals at the end of the holiday season, and The Target Clearance Run makes it even easier for them to wrap up their shopping and start the New Year with budgets on track," said Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer, Target. "With savings on thousands of items, there's something for every guest — whether they're looking for belated gifts, prepping for New Year's celebrations, getting a head start on holiday décor for next year or spending a holiday gift card. Now is a great time to wander the aisles at your local Target store and discover something special."

Finish the season with these special offers

For a limited time, guests can discover deep deals during The Target Clearance Run such as:

50% or more off

• select holiday family sleepwear

• select beauty gift sets

• select holiday décor

Up to 50% off

select clothing and shoes for the family

select jewelry and accessories

select toys across categories such as games, dolls and plush

30% or more off

select holiday candy

Exact products and inventory vary by store and online.

Add even more value and convenience

While shopping the aisles for Target's clearance deals, guests can enjoy additional options available year-round for saving money and getting orders with ease, including:

Target Circle – The retailer's free-and-easy-to-join loyalty program offers members personalized rewards and other perks all year.

Target RedCard – Guests get 5% off every purchase when using their RedCard.

Plus, with free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase, Target makes it easy for guests to return and exchange items and get great deals on the things they want most. New this season, guests can make returns at their convenience in Target's Drive Up lanes.

Visit Top Deals for more about the sale. Find additional details about Target's 2023 holiday season on the retailer's holiday press hub.

